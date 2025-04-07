Is now the time for M&A in health and aged care? Achieving Merger success in a changing market

The healthcare sector is entering a period of careful recovery in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity, as it navigates a dynamic and varied market outlook. Recent years have featured difficult operating conditions, system reforms, and market disruptions. Despite these hurdles, the sector's strong long-term fundamentals, heightened investor interest, and strategic opportunities present a promising M&A landscape for astute operators and investors.

In this environment, the post-merger integration (PMI) period is crucial for performance improvement and value realisation. Organisations frequently find the post-merger period to require more time, resources and management attention than is recognised in pre-deal estimates. Understanding and managing the unique challenges of a healthcare merger is crucial for protecting and growing value.

In our experience there are five key factors leaders need to focus on for PMI success:

Getting the basics right: Establish sound financial management, clear strategy, and governance to focus on healthcare-specific priorities. Effectively engaging clinicians: Engage and empower senior clinical leaders to drive change and improvement across the organisation. Navigating the regulatory environment: Translate regulatory due diligence into action with effective stakeholder engagement and compliance. Leading in local markets: Support local management to enhance consumer experiences, referrer relationships, and community connections. Committing to long-term cultural transformation: Invest in long-term cultural transformation to overcome barriers and sustain future value.

Addressing these success factors is crucial for ensuring that mergers not only achieve financial and operational efficiencies but also enhance service quality and patient outcomes.

For healthcare leaders, understanding these trends and the unique challenges of healthcare M&A is essential for capitalising on the opportunities and navigating the complexities of this dynamic sector.

Whether you are an investor, healthcare provider, or industry professional, this report/article offers the expertise and knowledge needed to navigate the complexities of healthcare M&A and drive sustainable growth.

