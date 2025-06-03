Being well-informed and managing stress is key when going to court

A few tips that may assist you both in the lead-up to court & during the court process.

Sydney Criminal Lawyers® is a renowned team of expert criminal defence lawyers with multiple locations in the Sydney Metropolitan Area, such as Sydney City, Parramatta, and Newcastle. Led by Law Society-certified Accredited Criminal Law Specialists, the firm has achieved numerous accolades and awards, including "Criminal Defence Firm of the Year in Australia." With a focus on client satisfaction and proven success in criminal and traffic cases, clients are guaranteed specialized representation from experienced lawyers dedicated to achieving optimal results in court.

Having to go to court can be daunting for many reasons. The uncertainly of not knowing what to expect, what to say, how to act and what happens inside the courtroom can create anxiety and even lead to a decline in mental health.

But knowledge and support are key – and obtaining relevant information and taking the right steps can make the process as manageable as possible.

Here are a few tips that may assist you both in the lead-up to court and during the court process.

Preparing for court

If you have engaged a lawyer, it's a good idea to speak with them about what's expected to occur, as well as any documents you may need to prepare such as a letter of apology or character references if you intent to plead guilty, or provide information which may assist your lawyer to defend the charges if you intent to plead not guilty – such as providing details of any possible witnesses for the defence, as well as information about what actually happened, rather than what the police claim happened.

If you are representing yourself in court, there are several websites that contain useful information about what to expect, including what to wear, how you should address the judge or magistrate (which is 'Your Honour') as well as court processes and procedures – whether they relate to the first court date, guilty pleas, defended local court hearings or district and supreme court jury trials.

Whatever your situation may be, it is normal to feel apprehensive, uncertain and even anxious when the day draws near – and it is very important to take care of yourself; do what you normally do and do not lock yourself away. Try not to unnecessarily dwell on the court date – as they saying goes, "9 out of 10 things we worry about don't end up happening".

You may wish to consider mindfulness and relaxation techniques to cope with any negative feelings, such as breathing exercises and meditation.

Exercise can also be a great help, whether it be brisk walks in peaceful surroundings or more structured exercise like yoga, pilates or gym training.

Reaching out to loved-ones can also be important, even if you're finding it hard to discuss the allegations. You may be surprised how supportive friends and family can be regardless of the claims, and they can be of immeasurable assistance in getting you through a difficult time.

It's also a good idea to have a decent night's rest before the day of court, if you are able to. Watch a movie or read a book, and try to take your mind off things.

At court

A healthy breakfast and good hydration on the morning of court is equally important, as although cases are all normally scheduled for 9.30am or 10am, there's no telling when the magistrate or judge will be ready to hear yours.

If you are represented by a lawyer, that person will take you through what is likely to occur that day, as well as what you need to do.

If you're representing yourself, it's a good idea to introduce yourself to the court officer who will tell you which courtroom to go to, and when. Then just wait until your name is called.

Although court can be a stressful environment, always remain calm and be respectful of the court officer, as well as the magistrate or judge.

Bow to the magistrate or judge as you enter the courtroom and take a seat in the public area. Then stand when your turn comes and your name is called, whether this is by your lawyer, the court officer or the magistrate or judge.

If you have a lawyer, you should then sit in the front row of the common area behind your lawyer.

If you are representing yourself, walk up to the microphone and listen carefully to the questions asked.

As long as you're not disrespectful to the court, you can be yourself and answer questions asked of you honestly and concisely.

Professional dress, bodily language and demeanour matter – they can signal respect, honesty and respectability.

And last of all, be aware court is just one of life's bumps – take care of yourself and move forward.

All the very best.

Article image taken with the consent of the Chief Magistrate and NSW Sheriffs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.