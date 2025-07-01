Inside Employment Podcast Series - Episode 2: Policy Parallels – Industrial Relations And Immigration (Video)

ARTICLE
1 July 2025

Inside Employment Podcast Series - Episode 2: Policy Parallels – Industrial Relations And Immigration

In our second episode of Inside Employment, we explore the evolving intersection between industrial relations and immigration law. As regulatory frameworks continue to shift, we're seeing increasing crossover...
In our second episode of Inside Employment, we explore the evolving intersection between industrial relations and immigration law. As regulatory frameworks continue to shift, we're seeing increasing crossover in the concepts and compliance expectations that govern both domains.

Joining host Drew Pearson, Partner at Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer, and Executive Counsel Sophie Beaman, is special guest Charles Johanes from Fragomen. Together, they unpack the parallels between recent developments in IR legislation and the emerging trends in immigration compliance. From the growing role of regulators to the shared challenges faced by employers navigating these complex landscapes, this conversation offers valuable insights for legal professionals, HR leaders, and policy watchers alike.

