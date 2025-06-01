Key Updates: Employment Law Wrap-Up

Click here to listen to the Video

Our Avant Law experts held an insightful webinar covering some key employment law reforms of the last year that practices need to be aware of. The above webinar covers the following:

Topics covered:

Criminalisation of wage theft and increases to penalties for underpayment

Changes to workplace health and safety legislation in relation to sexual and gender-based harassment

Damages for psychiatric injury in connection with termination of employment – an overview of recent case law

Upcoming Avant Law Employment & Workplace Winter Workshop Series

Register for our Employment Law Winter Workshop Sessions

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.