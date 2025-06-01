ARTICLE
1 June 2025

Key Updates: Employment Law Wrap-Up

Criminalisation of wage theft and increases to penalties for underpayment.
Our Avant Law experts held an insightful webinar covering some key employment law reforms of the last year that practices need to be aware of. The above webinar covers the following:

Topics covered:

  • Criminalisation of wage theft and increases to penalties for underpayment
  • Changes to workplace health and safety legislation in relation to sexual and gender-based harassment
  • Damages for psychiatric injury in connection with termination of employment – an overview of recent case law
  • Upcoming Avant Law Employment & Workplace Winter Workshop Series

