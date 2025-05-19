What Does Labor's Landslide Mean For Employment Law In Australia? (Video)

self

The incumbent Labor government in Australia has just won a landslide in the Federal elections. The extent of their victory was somewhat unexpected and could have a significant impact on employment law in the country. From the protection of penalty rates to a ban on non-compete clauses, in this video Shelley Williams and Katie Sweatman from Ius Laboris Australia discuss what might lie ahead for employers in this new political landscape.

