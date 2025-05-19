ARTICLE
19 May 2025

What Does Labor's Landslide Mean For Employment Law In Australia? (Video)

IL
Ius Laboris

Contributor

Ius Laboris is consistently recognised as the leading legal service provider in employment, immigration and pensions law.
The incumbent Labor government in Australia has just won a landslide in the Federal elections.
Australia Employment and HR
Shelley Williams (kingston reid)

The incumbent Labor government in Australia has just won a landslide in the Federal elections. The extent of their victory was somewhat unexpected and could have a significant impact on employment law in the country. From the protection of penalty rates to a ban on non-compete clauses, in this video Shelley Williams and Katie Sweatman from Ius Laboris Australia discuss what might lie ahead for employers in this new political landscape.

Shelley Williams (kingston reid)
