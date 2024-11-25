When facing criminal charges, it's crucial to have a skilled criminal lawyer by your side who can guide you through the legal process. A good lawyer-client relationship is built on trust, understanding, and open communication. To make the most of your consultations, it's essential to ask the right questions. Here's a guide to some key questions you can ask your criminal lawyer Sydney.

Ask your criminal lawyer Sydney: What Experience Do You Have with Cases Like Mine?

Not all criminal cases are the same, and having a lawyer who is experienced in handling similar matters can make a significant difference. For example, if you are facing drink driving charges, you may want to work with a lawyer who specialises in traffic offences rather than general criminal defence.

Why It's Important: An experienced lawyer will know the best strategies to use, the likely outcomes, and how to navigate the specific courts involved.

Ask your criminal lawyer: What Are the Possible Outcomes of My Case?

Understanding what could happen is essential for making informed decisions. Ask your criminal lawyer to explain the possible outcomes, from worst-case scenarios to best-case results.

Tip: Request your criminal lawyer to break down any legal terms or procedures you don't understand. For instance, if they mention "a good behaviour bond," ensure they explain what that means in practical terms.

Ask your criminal lawyer Sydney: What Are My Options Moving Forward?

You may have several choices available, such as:

pleading guilty,

contesting the charges,

or pursuing alternative resolutions like diversion programs.

What is a diversion program? A diversion program is an alternative penalty. It is an opportunity to have your criminal charges handled outside of court. If you are granted a diversion program, you might be able to avoid a criminal record, plus sentencing.

Ask your lawyer to explain the pros and cons of each option based on your circumstances.

Ask your criminal lawyer: How Will You Prepare My Defence?

A strong defence strategy is critical in criminal cases. Your criminal lawyer should outline the steps they'll take, such as gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, or preparing cross-examinations.

Follow-Up Question: "What can I do to assist in my defence?" Your involvement can sometimes strengthen your case.

Ask your criminal lawyer Sydney: What Will the Process Look Like?

The legal process can be overwhelming, especially if it's your first time dealing with the courts. Ask your lawyer to provide a clear timeline, including key dates such as court appearances and deadlines for filing documents.

Ask your criminal lawyer: What Are Your Fees and Payment Options?

Legal costs can vary depending on the complexity of the case. It's essential to understand how your lawyer will charge for their services and whether payment plans are available.

Our firm offers pro bono reduced fees and legal aid options for criminal charges.

Ask your criminal lawyer Sydney: What Should I Avoid Doing or Saying?

Certain actions or statements could harm your case. Your lawyer can guide you on what to avoid, including interactions with the police, social media posts, or discussing your case with others.

Ask your criminal lawyer: What Happens After My Case Is Resolved?

It's worth asking your lawyer about the long-term impact of your case. Will it affect your criminal record? Can you apply to have the record removed? A good lawyer will advise you on post-case considerations.

Why Choose O'Brien Criminal & Civil Solicitors?

At O'Brien Criminal & Civil Solicitors, we understand how stressful criminal charges can be. Our experienced lawyers are here to guide you through every step of the process, ensuring that you are informed, supported, and confident in your defence.

Read our successful Criminal Case Studies here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.