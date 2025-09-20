Cybercrime Squad Charges Gosford Local in Ongoing Child Sexual Exploitation Investigation

Detectives from the NSW Cybercrime Squad have charged a Gosford resident for allegedly using cryptocurrency to access or purchase child abuse material online, as part of "Strike Force Angle," an ongoing investigation targeting offenders who exploit digital currencies and encrypted technologies to facilitate cyber-enabled sexual offences.

About 5:50 am on Thursday, 31 July 2025, strike‑force detectives executed a search warrant at a property in Woy Woy. They seized several electronic devices, including a mobile phone, tablet, and portable USB hard drive, and conducted a forensic analysis at the scene that revealed hundreds of child abuse images and videos, including bestiality content, as well as a small quantity of cannabis.

That 45-year old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Gosford Police Station, where he was formally charged with:

3 x Possess child abuse data – use of carriage service

1 x Use carriage service to access child abuse material

1 x Possess bestiality material

1 x Possess prohibited plant (small quantity)

The man was initially refused bail and appeared in Bail Division Court 6 on Friday, 1 August 2025, where he was later granted conditional bail. He is scheduled to appear at Wyong Local Court on Tuesday, 30 September 2025.

Serious Criminal Offences with Severe Penalties

Accessing or possessing child abuse material, including via the internet, constitutes a serious indictable offence under both Commonwealth and NSW law. The relevant offences fall under:

Criminal Code Act 1995 (Cth) – for using a carriage service (i.e., the internet) to access or transmit child abuse material.

Crimes Act 1900 (NSW) – for possession of bestiality material and prohibited plants.

Penalties for these offences can include lengthy custodial sentences, registration on the Child Protection Register, and lifetime restrictions on employment and travel.

Is It a Cybercrime or a Sexual Offence?

The answer is both.

Accessing or purchasing child abuse material online constitutes a cybercrime because it involves the use of digital technologies, specifically the internet, cryptocurrency, and encrypted platforms. However, it is also classified as a serious sexual offence under NSW criminal law because of the exploitative and abusive nature of the material.

The offences attract severe penalties and are prosecuted under both Commonwealth cybercrime legislation and NSW sexual offence laws.

The Role of Cryptocurrency in Online Sexual Offences

Cryptocurrency is increasingly used by online offenders to purchase access to illegal content due to its pseudo-anonymous nature. In this case, it is alleged the 21-year-old man made three cryptocurrency transactions to a website hosting child abuse content. Authorities say the payments were tracked with the assistance of international law enforcement, leading to the identification of the suspect.

