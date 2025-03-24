More coercive control law changes in Queensland from May 2025

In 2023, we wrote a blog on the Domestic and Family Violence Protection (Combating Coercive Control) and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2022. You can read our article, "Coercive control law changes in Queensland" here. Since then, there have been further changes to criminal law in Queensland related to coercive control.

The Queensland government has made big moves when it comes to tackling domestic and family violence. From 26 May 2025, coercive control will be a criminal offence with serious penalties - including up to 14 years imprisonment for offenders.

Understanding coercive control

Coercive control refers to a deliberate patten of abusive behaviours aimed at dominating, manipulating and diminishing the autonomy of another person. Unlike physical violence, coercive control often manifests through psychological and emotional tactics, making it less visible but arguably more damaging.

Some common behaviours and indicators of coercive control can be isolation, financial control, surveillance and manipulation. These behaviours collectively erode a victim's sense of self and can precede physical violence.

Key changes to coercive control laws in Queensland from May 2025

The Criminal Law (Coercive Control and Affirmative Consent) and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2024 (the Amendment Act) introduces several critical measures:

Criminalisation of coercive control

Engaging in a pattern of abusive behaviours intended to control or coerce a current or former intimate partner, family member or informal (unpaid) carer will be illegal. Offenders may face up to 14 years imprisonment, which reflects the severity of the conduct.

Definition of 'course of conduct'

The new Chapter 29A Coercive control, will specify that:

the perpetrator is, or has been, in a domestic relationship with the victim;

the perpetrator engages in a course of conduct against the victim that consists of domestic violence occurring on more than one occasion;

the perpetrator intends for that course of conduct to coerce or control the victim; and

the course of conduct would, in all the circumstances, be reasonably likely to cause the victim harm.

'Harm' has been defined in the Amendment Act to mean any detrimental effect on the person's physical, emotional, financial, psychological or mental wellbeing, whether temporary or permanent.

Third party offences

It will be illegal for individuals, such as friends, family or hired private investigators to engage in domestic violence behaviours on behalf of a respondent (the person using violence). Convictions in relation to this offence can result in fines or imprisonment, with stricter penalties being imposed for licensed professionals such as private investigators.

Catalyst for changes to Queensland's coercive control laws: Hannah Clarke

The tragic case of Hannah Clarke and her three children, who were murdered by her estranged husband in 2020, served as a pivotal catalyst for these legislative reforms. This incident underscored the lethal potential of coercive control and highlighted the urgent need for legal recognition and intervention.

Implementation and community preparedness

The commencement date of 26 May 2025 allows time for comprehensive training and education in a variety of areas.

Law enforcement training: police officers will receive specialised training to identify and respond effectively to instances of coercive control.

Judicial education: judges and legal practitioners will be educated on the nuances of coercive control to ensure informed adjudication.

Public awareness: initiatives will be launched to inform the public about the signs of coercive control and available support services, fostering a community-wide understanding.

Support and resources to address coercive control

Recognising and addressing coercive control is a collective responsibility, individuals who feel they may be experiencing such abuse, or those concerned about someone else are encouraged to seek support:

Emergency assistance: if you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call Triple Zero (000) and request police assistance

Support Services

DVConnect: offers 24/7 crisis support and can be reached at 1800 811 811

1800RESPECT: provides confidential counselling support at 1800 737 732

Legal advice

If you or someone you are concerned about may be experiencing abuse, or you have been charged with a coercive control offence, you should consult legal professionals experienced in domestic and family violence matters for guidance on protection orders and your legal rights.

Queensland's coercive control laws signify a transformative approach to tackling domestic and family violence. By criminalising pattens of non-physical abuse, the state acknowledges the profound impact of psychological manipulation and reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding the well-being of its residents.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.