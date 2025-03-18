ARTICLE
18 March 2025

The Impact Exchange: Assessing Worth - The Valuation Journey Of Businesses (Podcast)

AC
Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Contributor

Ankura Consulting Group LLC logo
Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura consists of more than 1,800 professionals and has served 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover Value. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode of The Impact Exchange, John Frehse catches up with Head of Ankura's Disputes & Economics practice in Australia, Christine Oliver, on all things valuation.
Australia Corporate/Commercial Law
Christine Oliver and John Frehse

In this episode of The Impact Exchange, John Frehse catches up with Head of Ankura's Disputes & Economics practice in Australia, Christine Oliver, on all things valuation.

How do company stories play into valuations? What do the numbers tell us about what a business is worth? What company data does Christine consider when performing valuations work?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Christine Oliver
Christine Oliver
Photo of John Frehse
John Frehse
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More