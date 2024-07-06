In the media

New era of industrial relations in NSW as Industrial Court begins work today

The Industrial Court of New South Wales has commenced operations as a one-stop shop for industrial justice as well as work health and safety matters. The court and the Industrial Relations Commission will be independent umpires for industrial relations in NSW, with the power to force unions and government agencies to come together, mediate disputes and arbitrate final outcomes in pay disputes (1 July 2024). Read more here.

Landmark laws to protect people caught up in digital defamation

NSW and the ACT today become the first jurisdictions in Australia to adopt new national laws to modernise defamation law for the digital age with legislation coming into effect. Changes in the Defamation Amendment Act 2023 (NSW) will improve the balance between freedom of speech and protection of reputation when someone publishes content through a digital intermediary (1 July 2024). Read more here.

Better protection for victim survivors of domestic and family violence from today

Victim-survivors of domestic, family and sexual violence have stronger protections in NSW, with the criminalisation of coercive control and stronger bail laws coming into effect. Following the passing of the Crimes Legislation Amendment (Coercive Control) Act 2022, if found guilty, perpetrators can face up to seven years in prison (1 July 2024). Read more here.

Publications

Report snapshot: Ambulance services in regional New South Wales

NSW Ambulance delivers emergency and non-emergency medical services and transport to patients in New South Wales and connects patients who do not need an emergency medical response with the most appropriate health provider. This audit performed by the NSW Audit Office assessed the efficiency and effectiveness of ambulance services in regional New South Wales (28 June 2024). Read more here.

Report snapshot: Government advertising 2022-23

The Government Advertising Act 2011 requires the Auditor-General to undertake a performance audit of the activities of one or more government agencies in relation to government advertising campaigns in each financial year. This year, The NSW Audit Office examined two campaigns run by Transport for New South Wales (TfNSW) - 'Don't trust your tired self' (DTYTS) and 'Saving lives on country roads' (SLCR). The audit assessed whether they were carried out effectively, economically, and efficiently, and complied with regulatory and policy requirements (25 June 2024). Read more here.

NSW Health disability inclusion action plan 2016–2019: Snapshot 2021–2023

This publication provides a snapshot presenting examples of NSW Health's achievements during the sixth and seventh year of implementation of the NSW Health Disability Inclusion Action Plan (DIAP). It covers the period 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2023. (1 July 2024). Access the publication here.

NSW Suicide Monitoring System Report – Data to April 2024

This report provides estimates of suspected and confirmed suicides in NSW since 2020 from the NSW Suicide Monitoring and Data Management System. The NSW Suicide Monitoring and Data Management System is a collaboration between the NSW Ministry of Health, Department of Communities and Justice, the State Coroner and NSW Police. It estimates the number of recent suspected and confirmed suicides in NSW, using data collected by NSW Police and the State Coroner (1 July 2024). Access the publication here.

In the courts and practice

Protect consumers and raise standards in the legal profession – Have Your Say

Have your say on a proposed professional standards scheme in the legal profession until 24 July 2024. The Professional Standards Councils invite comments and submissions from interested stakeholders in relation to the Law Society of New South Wales Professional Standards Scheme. Access the scheme here. Complete the survey and/or upload a submission here by 24 July 2024.

Support for coal-reliant communities – Have Your Say

The NSW Government is seeking feedback on the Future Jobs and Investment Authorities Issues Paper outlining options to support coal-reliant communities. Demand for coal is expected to fall as the world moves to renewable energy. This will impact on jobs in communities that rely on the coal industry. You can email your feedback in a Microsoft Word document or PDF format to fjia@regional.nsw.gov.au. Read the issues paper and have your say by Friday 12 July 2024.

Regulation – Small business experience – Have Your Say

The Small Business Commissioner is seeking feedback on small business experiences when new laws, regulations, rules and other requirements are being developed. The NSW Small Business Commissioner is conducting a Review of small business experiences with regulatory policymaking. As part of the review, the commission is seeking feedback from small businesses, industry groups, peak bodies and other stakeholders about their experiences with regulation in NSW. Have your say by Friday 12 July 2024 here.

High Court of Australia Bulletin [2024] HCAB 5

The latest record of recent High Court of Australia cases: decided, reserved for judgment, awaiting hearing in the Court's original jurisdiction, granted special leave to appeal, refused special leave to appeal and not proceeding or vacated (13 June 2024). Access the bulletin here.

Cases

Walker v Mosman Municipal Council [2024] NSWLEC 1341

DEVELOPMENT APPLICATION – alterations and additions – vehicle turntable – new fencing and street tree removal – streetscape implications

Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979, ss 4.15, 8.7; Land and Environment Court Act 1979, s 34AA; Roads Act 1993, s 138; Mosman Local Environmental Plan 2013, cll 1.2, 6.6; State Environmental Planning Policy (Biodiversity and Conservation) 2021, Ch 2, Ch 6, ss 6.2, 6.6-6.10; State Environmental Planning Policy (Resilience and Hazards) 2021, s 4.6.

Barhom v Randwick City Council [2024] NSWLEC 1357

APPEAL – development application – strata subdivision of an existing dual occupancy – calculation of strata lot size – breach of the minimum strata lot size development standard – consistency with the zone objectives concerning housing affordability and housing needs.

Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979, s 6.2, 4.15; Interpretation Act 1987, ss 11, 33; Land and Environment Court Act 1979, ss 34, 34AA, 39; Strata Schemes Development Act 2015, ss 4, 6, 9; Randwick Local Environmental Plan 2012 (Amendment No 9); Randwick Local Environmental Plan 2012, cll 1.8A, 2.6, 4.1A, 4.1C, 4.6; Standard Instrument (Local Environmental Plans) Amendment (Exceptions to Development Standards) Order 2023; State Environmental Planning Policy (Exempt and Complying Development Codes) 2008, s 6.2; State Environmental Planning Policy (Housing) 2021, Ch 3 Pt 1.

Sharp v Kiama Municipal Council [2024] NSWLEC 1360

DEVELOPMENT APPEAL – residential development – dwelling house in rural zone – whether minimum lot size is a development standard capable of variation pursuant to cl 4.6 or whether it is a prohibition – no merit contentions – satisfaction of jurisdictional prerequisite prior to exercise of function as consent authority – orders

Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979, ss 1.4, 3.2, 3.20, 4.1, 4.2, 4.3, 4.15, 4.16, 8.7; Land and Environment Court Act 1979, ss 34AA, 39; Environmental Planning and Assessment Regulation 2021, s 38; Kiama Local Environmental Plan 2011, cll 1.2, 2.3, Pt 4, 4.1, 4.1AA, 4.1A, 4.1B, 4.1C, 4.1D, 4.1E, 4.1F, 4.2, 4.2A, 4.2B, 4.2C, 4.3, 4.4, 4.5, 4.6, 6.5; North Sydney Local Environmental Plan 1989, cl 14A; Penrith Local Environmental Plan 2010, cll 4.3, 7.11; State Environmental Planning Policy (Affordable Rental Housing) 2009, cl 30AA; Yass Valley Local Environmental Plan 2013, cll 4.1, 4.1B.

OOH! Media Assets Pty Ltd v Ballina Shire Council [2024] NSWLEC 1363

DEVELOPMENT APPLICATION – proposed signage structure and digital advertisement display – whether the signage is compatible with the desired amenity and visual catchment of the area – whether the proposed signage is a safety risk – precedent – appeal upheld.

Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979, ss 1.4, 4.16, 4.18; Land and Environmental Court Act 1979, ss 34; Coastal Management Act 2016, ss 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 14; Ballina Local Environmental Plan 2012, cll 7.1, 7.7; Environmental Planning and Regulation 2021, ss 23, 76; Ku ring gai Local Environmental Plan 2015, cl 6.3; Pittwater Local Environmental Plan 2014; State Environmental Planning Policy (Exempt and Complying Development Codes) 2008, Div 2, cll 1.15, 1.16, 2, 2.24,12; State Environmental Planning Policy (Housing for Seniors or People with a Disability) 2004, Sch 1, cl 4; State Environmental Planning Policy (Industry and Employment) 2021; State Environmental Planning Policy (Resilience and Hazards) 2021, ss 2.2, 2.4, 2.10, 2.11, 4.6; State Environmental Planning Policy (Transport and Infrastructure) 2021, ss 2.48, 2.119, 119.

C-Corp Nominees Pty Ltd v Inner West Council [2024] NSWLEC 65

APPEAL – appeal on questions of law – Commissioner's decision to refuse development consent for development in a heritage conservation area – effect of development on heritage significance of area concerned – building to be demolished assessed in DCP as detracting and non-contributory element – Commissioner found assessment incorrect – whether asked wrong question – whether failed to consider relevant matter – error not established.

Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 (NSW), ss 3.42, 4.11; Land and Environment Court Act 1979 (NSW), s 56A; Comprehensive Inner West Development Control Plan 2016, Chapter E-1, ss 1.1, 1.3, 1.4, 3.1, 5.1.4; Environmental Planning and Assessment Regulation 2021 (NSW), cll 164, 166; Inner West Local Environmental Plan 2022, cl 5.10.

Castlereagh Ventures Pty Ltd v Woollahra Municipal Council [2024] NSWLEC 1351

DEVELOPMENT APPLICATION – shop top housing – exceedance in height and floor space ratio development standards – cl 4.6 written requests to vary development standards – desired future character of the Double Bay Centre.

Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979, ss 4.12, 4.15,4.16, 4.17, 4.47, 8.14, 8.15; Land and Environment Court Act 1979, s 39; Water Management Act 2000, ss 90, 91; Environmental Planning and Assessment Regulation 2021, ss 23, 38; State Environmental Planning Policy (Biodiversity and Conservation) 2021, Ch 6, ss 6.1, 6.2, 6.5, 6.6; State Environmental Planning Policy (Building Sustainability Index: BASIX) 2021; State Environmental Planning Policy (Housing) 2021, s 144; State Environmental Planning Policy (Resilience and Hazards) 2021, s 4.6; Woollahra Local Environmental Plan 2014, cll 2.3, 4.3, 4.4, 4.6, 5.10, 5.21,6.1, 6.2.

WINIM Developments Pty Limited v North Sydney Council [2024] NSWLEC 1328

DEVELOPMENT APPLICATION – whether proposed use is permitted in R4 High Density Residential zone – heritage conservation – heritage incentives facilitate conservation - whether view loss is reasonable – public submissions are considered.

Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979, ss 4.16, 4.65, 8.7, 8.15; Land and Environment Court Act 1979, s 39; Environmental Planning and Assessment Regulation 2021, s 38; North Sydney Local Environmental Plan 2013, cll 4.3, 4.6, 5.10, 6.10, 6.12; State Environmental Planning Policy (Biodiversity and Conservation) 2021, Ch 2, Ch 6, ss 6.6, 6.7, 6.8; State Environmental Planning Policy (Building Sustainability Index: BASIX) 2004; State Environmental Planning Policy (Housing) 2021, ss 4, 45, 47, 48, Pt 3; State Environmental Planning Policy (Resilience and Hazards) 2021, s 4.6; State Environmental Planning Policy (Sustainable Buildings) 2022, s 4.2; Standard Instrument – Principal Local Environmental Plan 2006.

Hornsby Shire Council v Salman [2024] NSWCA 155

NEGLIGENCE – breach – foreseeability of risk – whether height differential between surfaces in a playground gave rise to a reasonably foreseeable risk of harm – whether height differential was readily discernible — where the Australian playground maintenance standards applied – where council was independently advised to take steps to mitigate risk – where council did not take reasonable precautions advised.

NEGLIGENCE – breach – obvious risk – whether height differential between different surfaces in a playground was obvious – assessment to be made in all the circumstances – where it was foreseeable that playground users would be distracted by children.

NEGLIGENCE – causation – factual causation – whether council's failure to top up mulch in playground to even out the surfaces caused the respondent's injury.

NEGLIGENCE – duty of care – formulation of risk – whether primary judge erred in identifying the risk of harm as the risk of falling and sustaining injury when walking between two surfaces in a playground – whether the risk of harm could be reformulated on appeal – necessary specificity of formulation of risk of harm.

APPEALS – point not taken below – where matters raised on appeal were not raised before the primary judge – where council's case on appeal differed substantially from the way in which it was conducted at first instance – extent to which parties are bound by the way in which their case was conducted at first instance.

Civil Liability Act 2002 (NSW), ss 5B, 5C, 5D, 5G, Div 4; Evidence Act 1995 (NSW), s 69; Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 2005 (NSW), r 42.1.

Harry v Inner West Council [2024] NSWSC 770

LEGAL AID – pro bono assistance – pro bono assistance previously provided for advice and the drafting of pleadings – further referral for continuing assistance – special reasons demonstrated – pro bono referral made.

Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 2005 (NSW) r 7.36.

Royal Motor Yacht Club of New South Wales Port Hacking Branch v Sutherland Shire Council [2024] NSWLEC 1355

MODIFICATION APPLICATION expansion of existing marina – significance of existing waterway lease – navigation implications – implications for public's on-the-water experience – intergenerational equity – potential beneficial outcomes – balancing public and private interests.

Coastal Management Act 2016 ss 2.10, 2.12; Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 ss 4.15, 4.55, 8.9, 8.15; Protection of the Environment Administration Act 1991 s 6; NSW Marine Safety Regulation cll 39, 40; State Environmental Planning Policy (Resilience and Hazards) 2021 Ch 2, s 2.10; Sutherland Shire Local Environmental Plan 2015 cll 2.3, 6.9.

Manassa v Commissioner for Fair Trading [2024] NSWCATOD 81

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – administrative review of decision to refuse an owner-builder permit for the construction of a dual occupancy – whether special circumstances exist – special circumstances found.

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997; Home Building Act 1989.

Dibb v Transport for New South Wales [2024] NSWCA 157

APPEALS – Further evidence – whether the appellants should be granted leave to rely upon further evidence on the appeal.

VALUATION – Compulsory acquisition – market value – where freehold interest in land acquired by the respondent for Coffs Harbour Bypass Project – where appellants objected to compensation awarded by primary judge – whether primary judge erred in applying s 56 of the Land Acquisition (Just Terms Compensation) Act 1991 (NSW) in determining market value of the acquired property.

EVIDENCE – Witness evidence – adversarial bias – whether the evidence of the respondent's hydrology and valuation expert witnesses should have been inadmissible due to adversarial bias.

APPEALS – Procedural fairness – whether appellants denied procedural fairness by conduct of their case by counsel below – whether appellants denied procedural fairness by conduct of the Valuer Conclave – whether appellants denied procedural fairness by apprehended bias of the primary judge.

EVIDENCE – Witness evidence – valuation experts – supervision of the expert valuation conclave.

VALUATION – Valuer – comparable sales – where expert valuers disagreed as to location adjustment for Corindi Property – whether primary judge erred in accepting the respondent's expert valuer's location adjustment.

VALUATION – Valuer – comparable sales – where comparable sale of Shepherds Lane Property relied on by appellants' expert valuer – whether primary judge erred in disallowing Shepherds Lane Property as a comparable sale on the basis it was a compulsory acquisition.

VALUATION – Compulsory acquisition – disturbance – where primary judge awarded compensation under s 59(1)(f) of the Land Acquisition (Just Terms Compensation) Act 1991 (NSW) for stamp duty on a replacement property which was not for "relocation" – whether primary judge's award for disturbance erroneous as a matter of legal principle in light of the Court of Appeal's findings in Sydney Metro v G&J Drivas Pty Ltd [2024] NSWCA 5.

Land Acquisition (Just Terms Compensation) Act 1991 (NSW), ss 42(1), 55, 56, 57, 59, 66; Land and Environment Court Act 1979 (NSW), s 57(1); Supreme Court Act 1970 (NSW), s 75A; Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 2005 (NSW), r 31.24(6); Water Management Act 2000 (NSW).

SafeWork NSW v Saunders Civilbuild Pty Ltd [2024] NSWDC 245

CRIMINAL LAW – prosecution – work health and safety – duty of persons undertaking business – risk of death or serious injury.

SENTENCE – objective seriousness – mitigating factors – aggravating factors – plea of guilty – general deterrence – specific deterrence – capacity to pay appropriate penalty.

COSTS – prosecution costs.

OTHER – fall from height – bridge construction – worker lost footing – fell five metres through void – inadequately secured infill panels.

Crimes (Sentencing Procedure) Act 1999 (NSW), ss 3A, 21A, 22, 27, 28, 30A, 30B, 30D, 30E; Fines Act 1996 (NSW), ss 6, 122; Work Health and Safety Act 2011 (NSW), ss 3, 19, 32.

Environment Protection Authority v BSV Tyre Recycling Australia Pty Ltd [2024] NSWLEC 63

ENVIRONMENTAL OFFENCES: breach of licence – failure to remove waste in contravention of an environmental protection licence – failure to store waste in contravention of an environmental protection licence – pleas of guilty – factors to take into account in determining sentence – whether offender committed offences recklessly – whether environmental harm – potential environmental harm – whether harm foreseeable – whether offender could take practical measures to reduce harm – whether offender had control over commission of offences – whether offender demonstrated contrition and remorse – whether offender is of good character and unlikely to reoffend – whether offences committed for financial gain – whether offences committed without regard for public safety – comparable cases – application of totality principle – monetary penalty imposed – moiety ordered – publication order made – costs ordered.

Crimes (Sentencing Procedure) Act 1999, ss 3A, 21A, 22 and 23; Criminal Procedure Act 1986, ss 257B, 257G; Fines Act 1996, ss 6, 122; Protection of the Environment Operations Act, 1997 ss 64(1), 96, 169, 169C, 241 and 250; Protection of the Environment Operations (Waste) Regulation 2014, cl 36(3)(d)(i); Recycling and Waste Reduction Act 2020 (Cth); Recycling and Waste Reduction (Export-Waste Tyres) Rules 2021 (Cth).

Melki v Commissioner for Fair Trading [2024] NSWCATAD 176

TRAFFIC LAW AND TRANSPORT – Licensing of drivers – Application for Tow Truck Driver Certificate – Discretions to refuse – Driving offence history – Condition.

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Fines Act 1996 (NSW); Road Safety Transport Act 2013 (NSW); Road Transport (Driver Licensing) Regulation 2017 (NSW); Tow Truck Industry Act 1998 (NSW); Tow Truck Industry Regulation 2020 (NSW).

Jimenez v Transport for New South Wales [2024] NSWCATAD 166

HUMAN RIGHTS – discrimination – on the ground of a person's disability – assumed disability – direct discrimination – qualifying body – goods and services.

Anti-Discrimination Act 1977; Transport Administration Act 1988; Road Transport Act 2013; Road Transport (Driver Licensing) Regulation 2017.

SafeWork NSW v Integrated Agricultural Developments Pty Ltd [2024] NSWDC 243

CRIMINAL LAW – prosecution – work health and safety – duty of persons undertaking business – risk of death or serious injury.

CRIMINAL LAW – prosecution – work health and safety – duty to consult – duty to co-operate – duty to co-ordinate.

SENTENCE – objective seriousness – mitigating factors – aggravating factors – plea of guilty – general deterrence – specific deterrence – capacity to pay appropriate penalty.

COSTS – prosecution costs.

OTHER – quad bike – worker rode onto irrigation dam wall – bike tipped over – worker struck and trapped – no operator protective devices on quad bike – not required to wear helmet – no quad bike exclusion zones.

Crimes (Sentencing Procedure) Act 1999 (NSW), ss 3A, 21A, 22; Fines Act 1996 (NSW), ss 6, 122; Work Health and Safety Act 2011 (NSW), ss 3, 19, 32, 46.

SafeWork NSW v Rahme Civil Pty Ltd [2024] NSWDC 231

CRIMINAL LAW – prosecution – work health and safety – duty of persons undertaking business – risk of death or serious injury.

Criminal Procedure Act 1986 (NSW); Work Health and Safety Act 2011 (NSW).

Bir v Secretary, Ministry of Health [2024] NSWCATAD 178

HUMAN RIGHTS – Discrimination – race discrimination – employment – direct discrimination – whether unlawful – 'any other detriment' – differential treatment – causation.

HUMAN RIGHTS – victimisation – causation.

CONSTITUTIONAL LAW – the judiciary – jurisdiction – 'Matter' – justiciable controversy – identification of parties – proceedings involving a State – question of fact – residence.

Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW); Anti-Discrimination Act 1988 (TAS); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Commonwealth of Australia Constitution Act; Constitution Act 1902 (NSW); Disability (Access to Premises – Buildings) Standards 2010; Disability Discrimination Act 1992 (Cth); Government Sector Employment Act 2013 (NSW); Health Administration Act 1982 (NSW); Health Services Act 1997 (NSW); Industrial Relations Act 1996 (NSW); Interpretation Act 1987 (NSW); Police Service Act 1990 (NSW); Racial Discrimination Act 1975 (Cth); Work Health and Safety Act 2011 (NSW); Workers Compensation Act 1987 (NSW).

Hunt Leather Pty Ltd v Transport for NSW (No 5) [2024] NSWSC 776

COSTS – apportionment of costs where there has been mixed success in proceedings – class action brought by individual and corporate plaintiffs for public and private nuisance arising from Sydney Light Rail construction – individual plaintiffs failed to establish a claim in public nuisance – plaintiffs unsuccessful with respect to common questions 10 and 11, which were subject to separate hearing – appropriate basis for apportioning costs.

Civil Procedure Act 2005 (NSW), s 98; Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 2005 (NSW), r 42.

Visscher v SafeWork NSW [2024] NSWIRComm 1038

EMPLOYMENT AND INDUSTRIAL LAW – Industrial Relations Commission – Appeals – appeal against decision dismissing application under s 229 of the Work Health and Safety Act 2011 for external review of a decision to issue a prohibition notice – whether leave to appeal should be granted – whether Commissioner erred in finding that an owner-builder constructing a dwelling was conducting an "undertaking" – whether the Commissioner erred in finding the inspector held the "reasonable belief" required by s 195 of the WHS Act when issuing the prohibition notice – whether the Commissioner denied the applicant procedural fairness in not permitting him to adduce rebuttal evidence – whether the decision at first was otherwise affected by error.

Industrial Relations Act 1996 ss 187, 188; Work Health and Safety Act 2011 ss 5, 7, 195, 224, 229.

Legislation

Bills introduced – Government

Appropriation (Parliament) Bill 2024 – introduced LC for concurrence 20 June 2024

Appropriation Bill 2024 – introduced LC for concurrence 20 June 2024

Better Regulation Legislation Amendment (Miscellaneous) Bill 2024 – introduced LC 20 June 2024

Coal Mine Subsidence Compensation Amendment Bill 2024 – introduced LA 19 June 2024

Revenue Legislation Amendment Bill 2024 – introduced LC for concurrence 20 June 2024

Water Management Amendment (Central Coast Council) Bill 2024 – introduced LA 21 June 2024

Bills introduced - Non-Government

David Berry Hospital Amendment (Prohibition of Sale) Bill 2024 – introduced LA 21 June 2024

Electricity Infrastructure Investment Amendment (Tender Moratorium) Bill 2024 – introduced LA 21 June 2024

Regional Communities (Consultation Standards) Bill 2024 – introduced LA 20 June 2024

Road Rules Amendment (Mobile Phones as Navigation Aids for Provisional Licence Holders) Bill 2024 - – introduced LC 19 June 2024

Road Transport Amendment (Driving Through Floodwaters) Bill 2024 – introduced LA 20 June 2024

Bills revised following amendment in Committee

Catholic Cemeteries and Crematoria Trust Bill 2024 – amended in LC and referred to LA 21 June 2024

Community Services Sector (Portable Long Service Leave) Bill 2024

Energy Security Corporation Bill 2024

Revenue Legislation Amendment Bill 2024

Work Health and Safety Amendment (Industrial Manslaughter) Bill 2024

Bills passed by both Houses of Parliament

Appropriation (Parliament) Bill 2024 – passed by both houses 20 June 2024

Appropriation Bill 2024 – passed by both houses 20 June 2024

Catholic Cemeteries and Crematoria Trust Bill 2024 – passed by both houses 21 June 2024

Community Services Sector (Portable Long Service Leave) Bill 2024 – passed by both houses 20 June 2024

Electoral Funding Amendment Bill 2024 – passed by both houses 20 June 2024

Energy Legislation Amendment (Clean Energy Future) Bill 2024 – passed by both houses 20 June 2024

Energy Security Corporation Bill 2024 – passed by both houses 21 June 2024

Government Sector Employment and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2024 – passed by both houses 21 June 2024

National Parks and Heritage Legislation Amendment Bill 2024 – passed by both houses 20 June 2024

Residential (Land Lease) Communities Amendment Bill 2024 – passed by both houses 21 June 2024

Revenue Legislation Amendment Bill 2024 – passed by both houses 21 June 2024

Work Health and Safety Amendment (Industrial Manslaughter) Bill 2024 – passed by both houses 20 June 2024

Bills assented to

Government Sector Employment and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2024 No 35 – Assented to 24 June 2024

Appropriation Act 2024 No 36 – Assented to 24 June 2024

Appropriation (Parliament) Act 2024 No 37 – Assented to 24 June 2024

Revenue Legislation Amendment Act 2024 No 38 – Assented to 24 June 2024

Community Services Sector (Portable Long Service Leave) Act 2024 No 39 – Assented to 24 June 2024

Electoral Funding Amendment Act 2024 No 40 – Assented to 24 June 2024

Energy Legislation Amendment (Clean Energy Future) Act 2024 No 41 – Assented to 24 June 2024

National Parks and Heritage Legislation Amendment Act 2024 No 42 – Assented to 24 June 2024

Work Health and Safety Amendment (Industrial Manslaughter) Act 2024 No 43 – Assented to 24 June 2024

Catholic Cemeteries and Crematoria Trust Act 2024 No 44 – Assented to 24 June 2024

Energy Security Corporation Act 2024 No 45 – Assented to 24 June 2024

Residential (Land Lease) Communities Amendment Act 2024 No 46 – Assented to 24 June 2024

Bail and Other Legislation Amendment (Domestic Violence) Act 2024 No 30 – Assented to 20 June 2024

Law Enforcement (Powers and Responsibilities) and Other Legislation Amendment (Knife Crime) Act 2024 No 31 – Assented to 20 June 2024

Emergency Services Levy Amendment (Land Classification) Act 2024 No 32 – Assented to 20 June 2024

Emergency Services Levy Insurance Monitor Act 2024 No 33 – Assented to 20 June 2024

Museums of History NSW Amendment (Chief Executive Officer) Act 2024 No 34 – Assented to 20 June 2024

Proclamations commencing Acts

Energy Legislation Amendment Act 2023 No 49 (2024-243) – published LW 28 June 2024

Government Sector Employment and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2024 (2024-235) – published LW 26 June 2024

24-Hour Economy Legislation Amendment (Vibrancy Reforms) Act 2023 No 53 (2024-211) – published LW 21 June 2024

High Risk Offenders Legislation Amendment Act 2024 No 6 (2024-212) – published LW 21 June 2024

Regulation and other miscellaneous instruments

Administrative Arrangements (Administrative Changes—Miscellaneous) Order (No 2) 2024 (2024-244) – published LW 28 June 2024

Cemeteries and Crematoria Amendment (Interment Service Levy) Regulation 2024 (2024-245) – published LW 28 June 2024

Conveyancers Licensing (Approved Professional Indemnity Insurance Policy) Amendment Order 2024 (2024-246) – published LW 28 June 2024

Environmental Planning and Assessment (Mount Piper to Wallerawang Transmission Line Upgrade Project) Order 2024 (2024-238) – published LW 27 June 2024

Environmental Planning and Assessment Amendment (Lake Lyell Pumped Hydro Energy Project) Order 2024 (2024-237) – published LW 27 June 2024

Environmental Planning and Assessment Amendment (Muswellbrook Pumped Hydro Energy Storage Project) Order 2024 (2024-239) – published LW 27 June 2024

Environmental Planning and Assessment Amendment (New England Renewable Energy Zone Transmission) Order 2024 (2024-240) – published LW 27 June 2024

Environmental Planning and Assessment Amendment (Stratford Pumped Hydro and Solar Project) Order 2024 (2024-241) – published LW 27 June 2024

Environmental Planning and Assessment Amendment (Victoria to New South Wales Interconnector West Project) Order 2024 (2024-242) – published LW 27 June 2024

Final Determination [Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016] (2024-247) – published LW 28 June 2024

Final Determination [Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016] (2024-248) – published LW 28 June 2024

Final Determination [Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016] (2024-249) – published LW 28 June 2024

Gaming Machines and Liquor Amendment (Harm Minimisation Measures) Regulation 2024 (2024-250) – published LW 28 June 2024

Government Sector Employment Amendment Regulation 2024 (2024-236) – published LW 26 June 2024

Government Sector Finance Regulation 2024 (2024-251) – published LW 28 June 2024

Greyhound Racing Amendment (Appointment of Administrator) Regulation 2024 (2024-252) – published LW 28 June 2024

Industrial Relations (General) Amendment (Fees) Regulation 2024 (2024-253) – published LW 28 June 2024

Liquor Amendment (Vibrancy Reforms) Regulation 2024 (2024-254) – published LW 28 June 2024

Notice of Adjusted Amounts Under Section 33AF of Duties Act 1997 (2024-255) – published LW 28 June 2024

Passenger Transport (Opal and Other Fares) Amendment Order 2024 (2024-256) – published LW 28 June 2024

Poisons and Therapeutic Goods Amendment (Prescription Database) Regulation 2024 (2024-257) – published LW 28 June 2024

Police Amendment Regulation 2024 (2024-258) – published LW 28 June 2024

Poppy Industry Regulation 2024 (2024-259) – published LW 28 June 2024

Protection of the Environment Operations (Waste) Amendment (Waste Facility Contributions) Regulation 2024 (No 2) (2024-260) – published LW 28 June 2024

Rail Safety National Law National Regulations (Fees) Amendment Regulations 2024 (2024-277) – published LW 28 June 2024

Roman Catholic Church Communities' Lands Amendment (John Paul II Institute for Marriage and Family, Melbourne) Proclamation 2024 (2024-261) – published LW 28 June 2024

Sporting Venues (Invasions) Regulation 2024 (2024-262) – published LW 28 June 2024

Transport Legislation Amendment (Penalties, Fees and Charges) Regulation 2024 (2024-263) – published LW 28 June 2024

Water Management (General) Amendment (Access Licence) Regulation 2024 (2024-264) – published LW 28 June 2024

Water Sharing Plan for the Castlereagh Unregulated River Water Sources 2024 (2024-278) – published LW 28 June 2024

Water Sharing Plan for the Intersecting Streams Unregulated River Water Sources 2024 (2024-279) – published LW 28 June 2024

Water Sharing Plan for the Lower Murray-Darling Unregulated River Water Source 2024 (2024-280) – published LW 28 June 2024

Water Sharing Plan for the Murray Unregulated River Water Sources 2024 (2024-281) – published LW 28 June 2024

Water Sharing Plan for the North Western Unregulated and Fractured Rock Water Sources 2024 (2024-282) – published LW 28 June 2024

Water Sharing Plan for the NSW Border Rivers Unregulated River Water Sources 2024 (2024-283) – published LW 28 June 2024

Work Health and Safety Amendment (Engineered Stone) Regulation 2024 (2024-265) – published LW 28 June 2024

Administrative Arrangements (Administrative Changes—Allocation of Acts and Agencies) Order 2024 (2024-213) – published LW 21 June 2024

Biosecurity (National Livestock Identification System) Amendment (Electronic Devices) Regulation 2024 (2024-214) – published LW 21 June 2024

Building, Development and Strata Legislation Amendment Regulation 2024 (2024-215) – published LW 21 June 2024

Coal Mine Subsidence Compensation Amendment (Contributions) Regulation 2024 (2024-216) – published LW 21 June 2024

Electoral Funding (Adjustable Amounts) (New Party Policy Development Funding) Notice 2024 (2024-217) –published LW 21 June 2024

Floodplain Management Plan (Flood Enhancement Works) Amendment Order 2024 (2024-218) – published LW 21 June 2024

Heavy Vehicle (Adoption of National Law) Amendment (Infringement Notice Penalties) Regulation 2024 (2024-219) – published LW 21 June 2024

Mining Amendment (Base Rates of Royalty for Coal) Regulation 2024 (2024-220) – published LW 21 June 2024

Notice of Adjusted Amounts Under Section 33AF of Duties Act 1997 (2024-221) – published LW 21 June 2024

Transport Administration (General) Amendment (State Tax Exemption) Regulation 2024 (2024-222) – published LW 21 June 2024

Water Management (General) Amendment (Water Supply Authorities) Regulation 2024 (2024-223) – published LW 21 June 2024

Water Sharing Plan Amendment (Macquarie-Castlereagh, NSW Great Artesian Basin and NSW Great Artesian Basin Shallow Groundwater Sources) Order 2024 (2024-224) – published LW 21 June 2024

Work Health and Safety Amendment (Notification of Silicosis Cases and Deaths) Regulation 2024 (2024-225) – published LW 21 June 2024

Environmental Planning Instruments

Armidale Regional Local Environmental Plan 2012 (Amendment No 22) (2024-266) – published LW 28 June 2024

Burwood Local Environmental Plan 2012 (Amendment No 26) (2024-267) – published LW 28 June 2024

Burwood Local Environmental Plan 2012 (Amendment No 27) (2024-268) – published LW 28 June 2024

Campbelltown Local Environmental Plan 2015 (Amendment No 39) (2024-269) – published LW 28 June 2024

Lake Macquarie Local Environmental Plan 2014 (Amendment No 54) (2024-270) – published LW 28 June 2024

Narromine Local Environmental Plan (Amendment No 12) 2011 (2024-271) – published LW 28 June 2024

North Sydney Local Environmental Plan 2013 (Amendment No 40) (2024-272) – published LW 28 June 2024

Penrith Local Environmental Plan (Precincts – Western Parkland City) (Map Amendment No 3) (2024-273) – published LW 28 June 2024

State Environmental Planning Policy (Housing) Amendment (Dual Occupancies and Semi-detached Dwellings) 2024 (2024-274) – published LW 28 June 2024

The Hills Local Environmental Plan 2019 (Amendment No 32) (2024-275) – published LW 28 June 2024

Woollahra Local Environmental Plan 2014 (Amendment No 39) (2024-276) – published LW 28 June 2024

Bayside Local Environmental Plan 2021 (Amendment No 4) (2024-226) – published LW 21 June 2024

Bayside Local Environmental Plan 2021 (Map Amendment No 4) (2024-227) – published LW 21 June 2024

Camden Local Environmental Plan 2010 (Amendment No 53) (2024-228) – published LW 21 June 2024

Kempsey Local Environmental Plan 2013 (Amendment No 33) (2024-229) – published LW 21 June 2024

Ku-ring-gai Local Environmental Plan 2015 (Amendment No 36) (2024-230) – published LW 21 June 2024

Lake Macquarie Local Environmental Plan 2014 (Amendment No 53) (2024-231) – published LW 21 June 2024

Liverpool Plains Local Environmental Plan 2011 (Amendment No 9) (2024-232) – published LW 21 June 2024

State Environmental Planning Policy Amendment (Flood Planning) 2024 (2024-233) – published LW 21 June 2024

Sutherland Shire Local Environmental Plan 2015 (Map Amendment No 3) (2024-234) – published LW 21 June 2024

