Oppressive conduct claims in the Supreme Court of Victoria: A guide for company leaders

The Supreme Court of Victoria offers a streamlined, efficient and cost-effective case management process for applications seeking relief under Section 233 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the Act) where it is alleged that a company's affairs have been conducted in an oppressive manner. Below, we outline the process of commencing such a claim, along with examples of oppressive conduct and remedies the Court may order.

What type of conduct is oppressive?

Examples of conduct that may give rise to a claim include:

breaches of fiduciary duty

conspiracy to defraud shareholders

exclusion of a director from management of the company

inappropriate diversion of business opportunities for the benefit of another director

commercially unfair share issues (e.g. share issues not authorised under the company's constitution)

removing a director without consent

cancellation of shares without compliance with statutory procedures.

How to seek relief under Section 233 of the Corporations Act in the Supreme Court of Victoria

1. Commencing proceedings by way of originating process and supporting affidavit

In accordance with Rule 2.2(1)(a) of the Supreme Court (Corporations) Rules 2013 (Vic) (Rules), applications under section 233 of the Act should be made by way of originating process (Form 2), supported by an affidavit in accordance with Rule 2.4(1) of the Rules.

The affidavit must:

be no more than 3 pages in length

set out a clear and succinct summary of the facts alleged to constitute the acts of oppression

include, where practicable, a preliminary estimate of the value of the company's shares

exhibit a current ASIC search of the company

not include any other exhibits.

2. Filing

The originating process and accompanying affidavit must be filed electronically with the Court via RedCrest. The costs for filing an application can be found in the Supreme Court of Victoria – Prothonotary's Office Fees.

3. Assessing the suitability of the claim for the Oppression Proceeding Program

After the application is filed, the Corporations List Judge will assess whether the case is suitable to be managed under the Supreme Court of Victoria's 'Oppression Proceeding Program' (the Program), or whether it should be managed and determined by a Judge.

The Program is designed to streamline the procedure for the management of oppressive conduct proceedings in the Supreme Court of Victoria. Subject to any contrary order of the Court, the Program applies to all applications made under section 233 of the Act.

Determining whether a matter is appropriate for the Program can be complicated when the application involves a publicly listed company or complex trust structures. That said, many oppression claims relate to small or family-run businesses, and the value of the business is not a substantive consideration. If the matter is considered suitable, it will be referred into the Program.

4. Initial conference

Once the matter has been referred into the Program and the defendant(s) have filed a Notice of Appearance, the application will be made returnable for an initial conference before an Associate Judge or a Judicial Registrar. Both parties and their practitioners are expected to attend this conference.

At the initial conference, the Associate Judge or Judicial Registrar will determine whether the matter is eligible for referral to mediation or whether any preliminary steps should be undertaken.

These preliminary steps may include:

giving the defendant(s) an opportunity to file a responding affidavit of no more than 3 pages

arranging inspection and copying of the books for a valuation of the company

making orders for access and inspection of the books of the company.

It is unlikely that orders for points of claim, points of defence and more detailed affidavits will be made until after mediation.

If orders are sought at the initial conference that are beyond the jurisdiction of the Associate Judge or the Judicial Registrar, or if the presiding judicial officer believes that the application should be referred back to the Corporations List Judge, the referral will be made at this point. Otherwise, the matter will proceed to mediation.

5. Mediation

Matters heard under the Program will be mediated by either an Associate Judge or a Judicial Registrar. In some cases, the Court may consider it appropriate to refer the matter to external private mediation.

If the matter is not resolved at mediation, the Associate Judge or Judicial Registrar may make consent orders for the future conduct of the matter.

Should the matter remain unresolved, the Court may then refer the application to a judge for further directions and/or a hearing.

What orders can the Court make?

The Court can make any order it considers appropriate, including but not limited to:

winding up the company

modifying or repealing the company's constitution

regulating the conduct of the company's affairs in the future

ordering the purchase of shares by any member or person to whom a share has been transmitted by will or by operation of law

ordering the purchase of shares with an appropriate reduction of the company's share capital

directing the company to institute, prosecute, defend, or discontinue specified proceedings

authorising a member or a person to whom a share has been transmitted by will or by operation of law to institute, prosecute, defend, or discontinue specified proceedings in the name and on behalf of the company

appointing a receiver or a receiver and manager of any or all of the company's property

restraining a person from engaging in certain conduct or from performing a specified act

requiring a person to perform a specified act.

Key takeaways for CEOs, company secretaries and directors

The Supreme Court' process aims to facilitate just, timely and cost-effective resolution in the early stages of disputes involving oppressive conduct in the affairs of a company. The process is designed to assist applicants in avoiding significant costs while also enabling the Court to manage and resolve a significant number of matters in an efficient and cost-effective way.

Further procedural guidance can be found in the Oppressive Conduct of the Affairs of a Company Practice Note (SC CC 8).

This publication does not deal with every important topic or change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named individuals listed.