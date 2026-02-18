Business Law News Digest Kyrgyzstan

1. AMENDMENTS TO THE LAW OF THE KYRGYZ REPUBLIC

"ON VIRTUAL ASSETS"

On 19 January 2026, the new Law introduced the amendments to the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic "On Virtual Assets".

According to the Law, in order to test the legal regulation of public relations in the field of virtual assets related to the implementation of innovative services/technologies, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic has the right to establish pilot regulations within a special regulatory regime (regulatory sandbox) for a specified period in a specific territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Law also clarifies the definition of "stablecoin" and introduces such definitions as "Real World Asset Token - RWA Token," "state mining," and "state cryptocurrency reserve."

The Law stipulates that the authorized state body responsible for implementing policy and regulation in the field of virtual assets is responsible for licensing and issuing permits within the special regulatory regime. Such licenses and permits are issued in accordance with the purposes and types of activities necessary for the implementation of the said regime. They have a limited validity period, are personalized, and are not transferable or assignable to third parties.

To obtain a license to operate as a virtual asset service provider, legal entities must submit an application to the authorized body.

Furthermore, the law requires mandatory registration of individuals engaged in mining, in accordance with the procedure established by this law and other regulatory legal acts of the Kyrgyz Republic.

2. THE MINIMUM AUTHORIZED AND EQUITY (REGULATORY) CAPITAL OF COMMERCIAL BANKS HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED

The Board of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic established the minimum authorized capital for newly established commercial banks (including the capital requirement for branches of foreign banks) at no less than 3.0 billion soms.

The minimum authorized capital for existing commercial banks has been established as follows:

Until 30 June 30 2026 - 0 million soms;

From 1 July 2026 - 0 billion soms;

From 1 July 2027 - 5 billion soms;

From 1 July 2028 - 0 billion soms;

From 1 July 2029 - 5 billion soms;

From 1 July 2030 – 0 billion soms.

For operating systemically important commercial banks, the minimum authorized capital requirement is set at no less than 8.0 billion soms, effective 1 July 2027.

3. KYRGYZSTAN ADOPTED THE NEW LAW "ON MEDIATION"

Kyrgyzstan has adopted a new Law "On Mediation" aimed at introducing the institution of mediation into the legal system as a mandatory pre-trial and out-of-court dispute resolution mechanism for certain categories of civil and criminal cases, as well as at fostering a culture of peaceful conflict resolution.

The adopted Law provides for the following:

Designation of an authorized state body in the field of mediation, entrusted with the following functions:

formation and implementation of state policy in the field of mediation; development of draft normative legal acts on mediation;

analysis, monitoring, and summarizing of law enforcement practice in the field of mediation;

ensuring the functioning and development of the mediation system; ensuring public awareness regarding mediation;

maintenance of the Unified State Register of Mediators.

Introducing mandatory mediation information meetings with the mediator before filing a lawsuit in certain categories of civil and criminal cases. The meeting is held to inform the parties about the possibilities of mediation and assess the applicability of this method;

Establishing the Chamber of Mediators of the Kyrgyz Republic – a unified, self-governing, and self-financing professional community of mediators with mandatory membership;

Ensuring professional training for mediators:

Basic training of at least 80 hours at the Training Center of the Chamber of Mediators;

Annual professional development of at least 16 hours;

Introducing online mediation, conducted in whole or in part using digital technologies and services;

Establishing Mediation Centers – legal entities established by two or more mediators;

Legal guarantees for the enforcement of mediation agreements:

Recognizing mediation agreements as civil transactions;

Granting notarized agreements the status of an enforceable document;

Granting the status of a title document to agreements providing for the transfer of ownership of real estate.

