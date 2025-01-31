ARTICLE
31 January 2025

UAE Regulation Of Competition (The New Competition Law)

The United Arab Emirates (the UAE) has recently issued Federal Decree by Law, No. (36) of 2023 on the Regulation of Competition (the New Competition Law), which abrogates and supersedes the previous competition law, Law No. (4) of 2012 (the Repealed Competition Law).

The New Competition Law has introduced some major changes to the regulatory framework of competition in the UAE. The key changes include the following:

  • Applicability of the New Competition Law
  • Sectoral Exemptions
  • Enhanced Competition Protection
  • General Exemptions
  • Merger Control
  • Competition Regulation Committee
  • Penalties

