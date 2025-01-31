UAE Regulation Of Competition (The New Competition Law)

We provide clients with unique insight at the point where law, business and government meet, giving them a voice, supporting their ambitions and achieving successful outcomes. We have grown to become one of the world’s strongest law firms through a unique mix of organic growth to match our clients’ needs, plus astute combinations to bring additional local insight, skills and opportunities.
Today, we have a global team of more than 2,600, including more than 1,500 partners and lawyers.
The United Arab Emirates (the UAE) has recently issued Federal Decree by Law, No. (36) of 2023 on the Regulation of Competition (the New Competition Law), which abrogates and supersedes the previous competition law, Law No. (4) of 2012 (the Repealed Competition Law).
The United Arab Emirates (the UAE) has recently issued Federal
Decree by Law, No. (36) of 2023 on the Regulation of Competition
(the New Competition Law), which abrogates and supersedes the
previous competition law, Law No. (4) of 2012 (the Repealed
Competition Law).
The New Competition Law has introduced some major changes to the
regulatory framework of competition in the UAE. The key changes
include the following:
Applicability of the New Competition Law
Sectoral Exemptions
Enhanced Competition Protection
General Exemptions
Merger Control
Competition Regulation Committee
Penalties
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.