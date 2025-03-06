My Oh My In Miami: Enforcement Edge Is Back At The ABA White Collar Crime Conference

Enforcement Edge heads down to sunny Miami this week for the 40th ABA White Collar Crime Conference, which is taking place March 5-7. Once again, the Arnold & Porter White Collar group is happy to be your live-blogging team on the spot, aiming to keep everyone updated with the latest intel. Check back for frequent updates as we try to tease out breaking insights about ongoing trends and future directions for government enforcement in the year ahead.

This year's conference could turn out to be more than a bit unusual because it seems we won't be seeing the usual fare of U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) keynote speakers and panelists. DOJ typically relies on the ABA White Collar Crime Conference to make some high-profile announcements about new enforcement priorities and policy shifts. Last year, for example, then-Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco announced DOJ's new pilot program for corporate whistleblowers. But this year looks a lot different, as DOJ panelists seem to have been quietly dropping off the conference agenda over the past few days.

But the show will go on — with or without DOJ — and there are a bunch of hot-button topics for us to blog about. Our own Giselle Joffre will be featured on a panel on the False Claims Act (FCA) and the impact of recent Supreme Court rulings potentially cabining the future reach of the FCA. Other topics will include DOJ's whistleblower program, healthcare fraud, cryptocurrency regulation, sanctions and export controls enforcement, and international cooperation in cross-border matters.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.