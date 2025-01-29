Powering Data Centers With Nuclear Energy: SC Utility Seeks Private Sector Investment

Santee Cooper's recent announcement that it is seeking private-sector proposals to complete South Carolina's long-stalled V.C. Summer Nuclear Station highlights the innovative solutions needed to meet the unprecedented power demands of data centers.

Santee Cooper's recent announcement that it is seeking private-sector proposals to complete South Carolina's long-stalled V.C. Summer Nuclear Station highlights the innovative solutions needed to meet the unprecedented power demands of data centers. This announcement also underscores a broader shift in how public utilities and private-sector entities are collaborating to address the critical energy challenges facing data centers.

The explosive rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has placed immense pressure on data centers to secure energy sources that are not only reliable but also sustainable. As AI workloads continue to grow exponentially, the demand for energy has reached levels that traditional utility models are struggling to meet. Public utilities like Santee Cooper, with their broad customer bases—including residential, commercial, and industrial users—are often unable to provide the scale and immediacy that data centers require for their 24/7, high-demand operations.

Nuclear energy, with its exceptional reliability and zero-carbon emissions, is the ideal power source in meeting these types of demands. While the U.S. has faced difficulties in delivering nuclear projects on time and within budget, the landscape is changing. Increasingly, public utilities are turning to the private sector to help reduce financial and logistical risks. In states like Pennsylvania and Virginia, private companies such as Microsoft and Amazon have made substantial investments in nuclear energy, working closely with utilities to accelerate its rollout.

For South Carolina, the potential revival of the V.C. Summer project could be a defining moment in the state's nuclear landscape. And this type of collaboration between public utilities and private-sector players offers other states an opportunity to similarly address AI's unprecedented energy demands with creative, cross-sector solutions.

