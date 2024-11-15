ARTICLE
15 November 2024

Defense Contractor Demand Could Increase As New Stealth Fighter Highlights Looming Threat

R
Riveron

Contributor

Riveron logo

United States Government, Public Sector
Photo of David Nolletti
China's air force displayed a wide variety of technologically advanced weapon systems at the country's premier air show earlier this week, including the J-35A Stealth Fighter, which appears to be a fifth generation, twin engine, air dominance fighter similar to the US F-22.

China has been investing heavily in all aspects of its military to enable it to compete with the United States on a global scale, including aircraft, aircraft carriers, satellites, and ballistic missiles.

The US Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall was unequivocal when he said China is a threat to the United States and its allies, not in the future but currently, as leaders in China appear to be investing heavily in anticipation of a potential conflict in the Western Pacific. It will be interesting to see how the incoming US presidential administration responds to such public displays of military power, but I think it's a safe bet that defense contractors will see a robust and increasing demand for products and services in the coming years as the United States and its allies pivot their focus to address the near-peer threat posed by China.

1545134a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

David Nolletti
