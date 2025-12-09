Italy's Rising Tax Evasion Vs The United States' Is Higher, Even With The Voluntary Disclosure Program (VDP)

Tax compliance challenges vary significantly across jurisdictions, and the approaches taken to address tax evasion reflect differing policy philosophies. Italy has faced persistent issues with tax evasion, while the United States emphasizes structured disclosure programs and enforcement mechanisms to promote voluntary compliance.

Italy Tax Evasion Trends and Challenges

Italy has experienced a resurgence in tax evasion in recent years, with the total estimated uncollected taxes reaching €102.5 billion in 2022, a notable increase from previous years. The tax-to-GDP ratio remains high at approximately 42.8% in 2023, yet collection efficiency is limited, with only a fraction of assessed evaded taxes actually recovered.

The Italian government has implemented digital invoicing requirements, transaction monitoring, and limitations on cash payments to improve compliance. Despite these measures, Italy periodically relies on tax amnesties that allow taxpayers to settle outstanding liabilities without penalties or interest. While such amnesties may generate short-term revenue, they risk reducing long-term compliance by signaling that future non-compliance may be forgiven.

United States Voluntary Disclosure Program (VDP) Overview

The United States addresses tax non-compliance through the IRS Voluntary Disclosure Program (or Practice) (VDP). This program enables taxpayers to voluntarily disclose prior underreporting or non-filing before the initiation of an IRS audit or enforcement action. Key characteristics of the U.S. VDP include:

Mandatory Payment : Taxpayers must pay all taxes owed, along with interest accrued on unpaid amounts.

Conditional Relief : Penalty relief is possible but is contingent upon the disclosure being complete, timely, and voluntary. The IRS evaluates each case individually, particularly when the non-compliance involves willful behavior.

Risk Mitigation: Proper use of the VDP can reduce the likelihood of criminal charges or additional civil penalties, but there is no guaranteed reduction in interest or penalties.

Estimates suggest that the gross federal tax gap in the United States for 2022 was approximately $696 billion, representing about 15% of total tax liabilities. After enforcement actions and voluntary compliance measures, the net gap decreases significantly, demonstrating the effectiveness of a structured compliance framework.

Key Differences Between Italian and U.S. Tax Compliance Systems

Italy's approach relies heavily on periodic amnesties and retrospective enforcement, whereas the U.S. system emphasizes ongoing compliance, voluntary disclosure, and structured enforcement. This results in distinct policy outcomes:

Italy: Lower collection efficiency and higher reliance on one-off amnesties, which may reduce the deterrent effect of tax law.

United States: Greater emphasis on voluntary correction and preemptive compliance, supported by data analytics, information reporting, and international cooperation through FATCA and CRS.

Italy vs United States Tax Evasion Comparison Table

Feature Italy United States Estimated Tax Evasion / Tax Gap €102.5 billion in 2022 (~5.2% of GDP) $696 billion gross tax gap (~15% of total liabilities) Collection Rate ~17.7% of assessed evasion recovered Higher recovery rate via audits, enforcement, and disclosure programs Primary Compliance Mechanism Periodic tax amnesties IRS Voluntary Disclosure Practice (VDP) Penalty Relief Waived during amnesty periods Conditional; depends on timeliness, completeness, and voluntary nature of disclosure Interest Often waived during amnesty Generally required to be paid on all disclosed tax liabilities Frequency of Relief Ad hoc, political decisions Continuous availability for eligible taxpayers Enforcement Tools Digital invoicing, cash caps, audits Data analytics, third-party reporting, FATCA/CRS information exchange Compliance Signal May reduce long-term deterrence Reinforces voluntary compliance and equitable treatment Tax-to-GDP Ratio 42.8% 33.5%

Implications of Tax Compliance Strategies for Taxpayers

For individuals and businesses, understanding the differences between Italy and the U.S. is critical, particularly for those with cross-border interests:

Italian Taxpayers : Periodic amnesties may offer temporary relief but cannot substitute for consistent compliance.

: Periodic amnesties may offer temporary relief but cannot substitute for consistent compliance. U.S. Taxpayers : Utilizing the IRS VDP appropriately can mitigate legal and financial risk, but the program requires careful adherence to reporting requirements and documentation.

: Utilizing the IRS VDP appropriately can mitigate legal and financial risk, but the program requires careful adherence to reporting requirements and documentation. Cross-Border Considerations: Taxpayers with connections to both countries must coordinate reporting to avoid dual penalties and ensure compliance with both systems.

Pro Tax Tips for International Tax Compliance

Conduct a thorough review of past filings and unreported income.

For U.S. taxpayers, consider voluntary disclosure early to minimize exposure to penalties.

Maintain accurate records, particularly for international transactions and cryptocurrency holdings.

Monitor changes in foreign amnesty programs to assess potential interactions with U.S. reporting obligations.

Engage an experienced U.S. tax attorney to navigate complex compliance and disclosure issues.

Frequently Asked Questions About Tax Evasion and Voluntary Disclosure

What is the difference between Italy's tax amnesty and the U.S. VDP?

Italy's amnesties provide a temporary opportunity to settle unpaid taxes without penalties or interest. The U.S. VDP is an ongoing program where relief from penalties is conditional, and interest must generally be paid.

Can a taxpayer be audited after using the VDP?

Yes. The IRS evaluates each disclosure and may conduct further review to verify accuracy, but voluntary disclosure reduces the risk of civil or criminal enforcement.

Are cryptocurrency holdings eligible for disclosure under the U.S. VDP?

Yes. Previously unreported cryptocurrency transactions can be disclosed, provided the submission is voluntary, complete, and timely.

