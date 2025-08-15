GeTtin' SALTy Episode 58 | EPR Lawsuits & SALT Surprises: Compliance Season In Oregon, New State Laws, And The Future Of Extended Producer Responsibility (Podcast)

In the latest episode of the GeTtin' SALTy & Beyond podcast, host Nikki Dobay is joined by Greenberg Traurig colleague Madeline Orlando for a deeper dive into the evolving world of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) laws and their impact on state policy landscape.

The duo recaps major developments since their last discussion, including newly passed EPR laws in Maryland and Washington, Oregon's first EPR compliance season, and the complexities of multistate reporting.

They then highlight the recent lawsuit challenging Oregon's EPR program—raising constitutional due process questions, as well as non-delegation issues under the Oregon Constitution and the role of third-party administrators.

Their conversation highlights transparency concerns, unpredictable fee structures, and the real-world impact on businesses navigating these new EPR obligations.

Plus, Nikki and Maddie share personal stories from their unusual past jobs, adding a human touch to their tax policy discussion.

