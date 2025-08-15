ARTICLE
15 August 2025

GeTtin' SALTy Episode 58 | EPR Lawsuits & SALT Surprises: Compliance Season In Oregon, New State Laws, And The Future Of Extended Producer Responsibility (Podcast)

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore Firm Details
In the latest episode of the GeTtin' SALTy & Beyond podcast, host Nikki Dobay is joined by Greenberg Traurig colleague Madeline Orlando for a deeper dive into the evolving world...
United States Oregon Tax
Nikki E. Dobay and Madeline Orlando

In the latest episode of the GeTtin' SALTy & Beyond podcast, host Nikki Dobay is joined by Greenberg Traurig colleague Madeline Orlando for a deeper dive into the evolving world of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) laws and their impact on state policy landscape.

The duo recaps major developments since their last discussion, including newly passed EPR laws in Maryland and Washington, Oregon's first EPR compliance season, and the complexities of multistate reporting.

They then highlight the recent lawsuit challenging Oregon's EPR program—raising constitutional due process questions, as well as non-delegation issues under the Oregon Constitution and the role of third-party administrators.

Their conversation highlights transparency concerns, unpredictable fee structures, and the real-world impact on businesses navigating these new EPR obligations.

Plus, Nikki and Maddie share personal stories from their unusual past jobs, adding a human touch to their tax policy discussion.

Attachments

Transcript

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Nikki E. Dobay
Nikki E. Dobay
Photo of Madeline Orlando
Madeline Orlando
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More