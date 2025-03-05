ARTICLE
5 March 2025

Alice Lin, Former Deputy Assistant Secretary For Legislative Affairs, US Department Of The Treasury: Insights From An IRA And Tax Policy Maven (Podcast)

Tax policy expert and former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Legislative Affairs (Tax & Budget) at the US Department of the Treasury, Alice Lin joins Madam Policy host Dee Martin to discuss her journey.
E. Dee Martin

Tax policy expert and former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Legislative Affairs (Tax & Budget) at the US Department of the Treasury, Alice Lin joins Madam Policy host Dee Martin to discuss her journey from being a senior tax policy advisor in Congress to lead tax expert at Treasury. From helping develop the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) during her time on the House Ways and Means Committee to working on implementation as a senior tax policy advisor for the Senate Finance Committee to helping publish over 95 pieces of guidance on the IRA at Treasury, Alice shares her view on the future of the IRA and reconciliation. Want to hear how Alice's experience shadowing a congressional district office in high school put her on the path of public service? Listen now!

