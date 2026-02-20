EDGAR Next And Exchange Delegation: A New Compliance Consideration For Listed Companies

On January 27, 2026, the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") issued its annual listed company guidance, highlighting an important but often overlooked consequence of the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC")...

Mayer Brown is an international law firm positioned to represent the world’s major corporations, funds, and financial institutions in their most important and complex transactions and disputes.

On January 27, 2026, the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) issued its annual listed company guidance, highlighting an important but often overlooked consequence of the Securities and Exchange Commission's (“SEC”) transition to EDGAR Next: the need for listed companies to add their exchange as a “delegated entity” on the EDGAR Next platform.

Background on EDGAR Next

EDGAR Next became effective on September 15, 2025, replacing the SEC's legacy password-based filing system with a more secure access management platform. Under the new system, filers must designate specific individuals as “Account Administrators” who manage their EDGAR accounts and authorize who may file on the filer's behalf. Critically, to make a filing on behalf of another filer, an entity must be designated as a “delegated entity” on the EDGAR Next Filer Management dashboard. See our Legal Update and blog post on EDGAR Next for additional details.

The Exchange Delegation Requirement

While most compliance discussions relating to EDGAR Next have focused on delegating filing authority to financial printers, law firms, and other filing agents, the NYSE's guidance reminds us that stock exchanges should also be added as delegated entities for purposes of Form 8-A filings. The Form 8-A is the short-form registration statement used to register a class of securities under Section 12(b) or 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Exchange Act”), typically filed in connection with a listing on a national securities exchange. The exchange files Form 8-A on the issuer's behalf to effectuate the registration, which triggers ongoing Exchange Act reporting obligations.

The NYSE has provided the following CIK numbers for delegation:

NYSE: CIK 0000876661

CIK 0000876661 NYSE American: CIK 0001143313

CIK 0001143313 NYSE Arca: CIK 0001143362

CIK 0001143362 NYSE Texas: CIK 0000876882

Although not discussed in the NYSE's guidance, this delegation requirement likely extends to Form 25 filings as well. Under Exchange Act Rule 12d2-2, exchanges may file Form 25 to delist securities, and they would need delegated authority to do so under EDGAR Next. Companies listed on Nasdaq and other exchanges should anticipate similar requirements and consult with their stock exchange representative for the applicable CIK numbers.

Practical Takeaway: To avoid filing delays, listed companies should proactively add their exchange as a delegated entity on EDGAR Next before a Form 8-A or Form 25 filing is needed.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2026. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.