5 Key Takeaways From The Confirmation Hearing Of Secretary Of The Department Of Energy Nominee Chris Wright

At his Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday, January 15, 2024, Energy Secretary nominee Chris Wright walked a careful line on renewable energy while emphasizing his vision of "affordable, reliable, secure American energy" from all sources.

Wright, the CEO of Liberty Energy who was nominated by President-elect Donald Trump, faced questions about his past statements on climate change and his approach to the energy transition.

In a nearly three-hour hearing marked by occasional climate protests and pointed questions about his views on wildfires and climate change, Wright described himself as a "science geek turned tech nerd turned lifelong energy entrepreneur." His nomination comes at a time when electricity demand is projected to grow by 15% in the next five years, driven by artificial intelligence technologies and increased manufacturing.

Key Takeaways

1. Wright displayed a nuanced stance on renewables.

Despite initial skepticism from some committee members about his commitment to renewable energy, Wright worked to present a more balanced perspective. His background in multiple energy sectors, including early work in solar energy and current investments in geothermal and nuclear technology, became a recurring theme throughout the hearing.

"I worked on solar energy at UC Berkeley," Wright told senators, noting that his company Liberty Energy has partnerships in "next-generation geothermal and has partnerships in next-generation nuclear energy and new battery technology."

When pressed by Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) about past statements suggesting renewables would remain in "single digits" globally, Wright clarified he was referring to total global energy consumption rather than electricity generation, acknowledging the significant growth of renewables in U.S. power generation.

2. Wright emphasized that the DOE under his leadership will focus on innovation and technology.

He positioned technological advancement as central to his vision for the department, particularly in addressing climate challenges. Throughout his testimony, he emphasized the critical role of innovation in meeting America's energy needs.

"The solution to climate change is to evolve our energy system," Wright said. "Are there things we can do – investments together through the Department of Energy – to accelerate development of new energy technologies that are really the only pathway to address climate change? Absolutely."

He showed particular enthusiasm for geothermal energy, describing it as having "tremendous potential" and explaining how new technologies could unlock heat resources "below everyone's feet."

3. Wright emphasized that he will seek a balance between environment and affordability.

A significant portion of the hearing focused on Wright's approach to balancing environmental concerns with economic realities. He repeatedly emphasized the need to consider both climate impacts and energy affordability.

"Ten percent of Americans got a disconnection notice to their utilities in the last 12 months," Wright noted in his closing remarks. "More than 20 percent of Americans report struggles paying their bills, whether it's paying their energy bills, whether it's filling their car with gas or heating their home or paying their electricity bill."

He also repeatedly acknowledged climate change as "a real and global phenomenon," while arguing for a comprehensive approach to energy policy that maintains reliability and affordability while reducing emissions through technological innovation.

4. Wright emphasized that nuclear energy is a key priority.

Nuclear energy emerged as a key priority in Wright's vision for America's energy future. His enthusiasm for both traditional and new nuclear technologies was evident throughout the hearing.

"The United States invented the technology of nuclear first for abrupt-action weapons and then for commercial nuclear power. Of course, we should lead in that," Wright said. He expressed concern about America's diminished uranium enrichment capabilities and voiced strong support for small modular reactors (SMRs), suggesting they could help overcome the cost and construction time challenges that have hindered nuclear expansion.

5. Wright noted that national labs will drive the research agenda of the U.S.

Wright repeatedly emphasized the crucial role of scientific research in advancing America's energy goals. The Department of Energy's national laboratory system featured prominently in his vision for the agency's future.

"Our labs have been pioneers in energy innovation across the spectrum," Wright said. He committed to keeping the labs "focused and energized to work on science -- basic fundamental science but also science will someday and maybe someday soon have applications to energy." When pressed about maintaining scientific integrity, Wright promised to "follow the scientific method" and ensure the publication of non-classified Department of Energy research.

If confirmed, Wright would lead a department responsible for managing the nation's nuclear weapons stockpile, overseeing 17 national laboratories, and implementing and managing major clean energy programs and investments passed under the Biden administration.

The Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources is expected to vote on Wright's nomination in the coming weeks.

