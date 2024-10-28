New Vlog Episode!

This week, Howard Koh dives into the complexities of waivers and the challenges that arise when agreements require parties to waive rights only in writing. He also explores the concepts of part performance and unjust enrichment, which can sometimes override anti-waiver clauses. Plus, he covers how Pre-Negotiation Agreements can safeguard businesses from unintentionally waiving their rights.

Proactively involving legal counsel early on is key to avoiding unexpected pitfalls if disputes escalate to litigation.

Catch the full episode here and stay informed!

Originally published 10 October 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.