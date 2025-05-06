Privacy In Manufacturing: Safeguarding Information And Data In A Tech-Forward Era (Podcast)

Ogletree Deakins is a labor and employment law firm representing management in all types of employment-related legal matters. Ogletree Deakins has more than 850 attorneys located in 53 offices across the United States and in Europe, Canada, and Mexico. The firm represents a range of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 50 companies.

In this podcast, Shareholder Michael McKnight (Raleigh) and Associate Lauren Watson (Raleigh) discuss the primary privacy challenges that manufacturers face, including pitfalls and best practices surrounding employee monitoring, biometric data collection, and information storage, especially when employers use tools enabled with artificial intelligence (AI) to surveil employees. In addition, Lauren and Michael discuss how manufacturers can comply with various state and sector-specific privacy laws and provide practical tips for manufacturers responding to data breaches. Michael and Lauren offer valuable insights on how manufacturers can balance the need to comply with the various privacy laws, protect their employees'—and the employers' own—data and devices, and efficiently run their manufacturing businesses in an increasingly tech-forward but regulated environment.

