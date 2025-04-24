Dickinson Wright is a general practice business law firm with more than 475 attorneys among more than 40 practice areas and 16 industry groups. With 19 offices across the U.S. and in Toronto, we offer clients exceptional quality and client service, value for fees, industry expertise and business acumen.

Check out Sara Jodka's article, "The privacy tug-of-war: States grappling with divergent consent standards," which was published by Reuters. In her article, she discusses the states' laws that have sought to impose additional and heightened requirements on certain types of data and specific data processing activities. "While these efforts aim to address growing concerns over personal data privacy, these heightened requirements have not been uniform across the implementing states and have created a patchwork of laws with widely varying consent standards. The result is a confusing landscape of opt-in and opt-out requirements that creates significant challenges for businesses, particularly those operating across multiple states," Sara states. To read more, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.