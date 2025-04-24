ARTICLE
24 April 2025

Check Out Sara Jodka's Article, "The Privacy Tug-Of-War: States Grappling With Divergent Consent Standards," Which Was Published By Reuters

Check out Sara Jodka's article, "The privacy tug-of-war: States grappling with divergent consent standards," which was published by Reuters.
Check out Sara Jodka's article, "The privacy tug-of-war: States grappling with divergent consent standards," which was published by Reuters. In her article, she discusses the states' laws that have sought to impose additional and heightened requirements on certain types of data and specific data processing activities. "While these efforts aim to address growing concerns over personal data privacy, these heightened requirements have not been uniform across the implementing states and have created a patchwork of laws with widely varying consent standards. The result is a confusing landscape of opt-in and opt-out requirements that creates significant challenges for businesses, particularly those operating across multiple states," Sara states. To read more, click here.

