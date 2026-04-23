Why Patents Matter For Investors And Startup Valuation

A U.S. patent lawyer talks about how patent strategy affects startup valuation, defensibility, and funding outcomes in this article about why patents are important for investors.

Cohen IP Law Group, P.C. was established to help individuals and businesses develop and protect their intellectual property assets. We have filed thousands of trademark and patent applications for clients from startups to established companies in California, the United States, and throughout the world.

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A U.S. patent lawyer talks about how patent strategy affects startup valuation, defensibility, and funding outcomes in this article about why patents are important for investors.

When our client, HiberTec Homes, walked onto the Shark Tank stage and got a $1 million deal from Barbara Corcoran for 20% equity, something small happened that most people probably didn’t notice. It was a short talk about patents, and it explains a lot about why patents are important for investors.

The conversation went like this:

“Everything is patented.” “How many?” “Three.” “So, we’ve got every element covered. The hydraulics that we have masterminded, the way that the ceiling cover auto deploys and what it’s made out of, and the way the utilities disconnect.

That moment is a quiet but clear example of how patent strategy, not just having a patent, can change the way people talk about funding.

As a patent lawyer who works with startups and entrepreneurs, I’ve seen this conversation happen in conference rooms, pitch meetings, and due diligence sessions long before it made it to TV. Investors want to know more than just if you have a patent. They want to know if your intellectual property really protects the business.

Why Patents Matter to Investors

Investors don’t care about inventions in a sentimental way. They are thinking about the risk, how easy it is to defend, and how likely it is that they will get their money back.

A patent answers three questions that an investor is already asking:

Can someone copy this as soon as the business gets going?

Does the business own something that makes it hard for people to get in?

Will this IP still be strong if a bigger, better-funded competitor comes along?

Well-written patents lower the risk that a rival can reverse-engineer the product, lower prices, and take over the market. That is what investors are buying: defensibility.

A strong patent position also changes how companies compete with each other. It tells customers, partners, and would-be copycats that the company has claimed its space in the market. That’s why a founder who says “we’ve got every element covered” gets a different response than one who says “we filed a provisional last year.”

Patents and the Value of Startups

Even though they don’t always show up as a headline number on a term sheet, patents have a direct impact on the value of a startup.

Here is how it works in real life:

Deal leverage. Strong IP gives founders more power to negotiate on board control, equity splits, and valuation.

Strong IP gives founders more power to negotiate on board control, equity splits, and valuation. Licensing potential. A well-planned patent portfolio can bring in money from sources other than the main business.

A well-planned patent portfolio can bring in money from sources other than the main business. Exit value. Companies with defensible IP get higher prices from buyers. Their lawyers look at it first when they do due diligence.

I have seen early-stage companies change their value significantly because of two or three well-placed patents. This wasn’t because a spreadsheet gave them a number, but because the IP changed the way people talked about risk.

When investors think about patents and venture capital together, they are really thinking about how long the moat will last after the money is spent.

One patent vs. a patent strategy

This is where most founders make mistakes. A patent and a patent strategy are two different things.

A single patent protects one invention in one way. A patent strategy protects a system, which is made up of all the parts, methods, and settings that make a product work.

Return to the HiberTec Homes exchange. Three patents. Not a single one. Each one dealt with a different technical system:

The hydraulics, the auto-deploying ceiling cover and what it’s made of, and the utility disconnect mechanism.

That is protection in layers. If a competitor makes something that violates one patent, the other patents are still valid. If the company licenses the technology, they can put a price on each patent and talk about it separately. If a buyer does their homework, each patent tells a different story about how defensible it is.

This is what separates filing a patent from coming up with a real patent strategy for new businesses. One is a piece of paper. The other is a way to keep every part of the business safe.

If you’re just starting out, our patent application services page explains what goes into a strategically scoped application.

What Founders Don’t Understand About Patents

As someone who has worked with startups in hardware, consumer goods, and software, I see the same mistakes happen over and over again.

Taking too long to wait. Founders usually wait until they have a finished product or a signed investor. At that point, public disclosures, trade shows, or crowdfunding campaigns have already started the clock or made the patent impossible to get.

Founders usually wait until they have a finished product or a signed investor. At that point, public disclosures, trade shows, or crowdfunding campaigns have already started the clock or made the patent impossible to get. Filing too narrowly. It’s easy to work around a patent that only covers the exact prototype. Good claim writing takes into account changes, different versions, and how a competitor will try to get around the language. Assuming that one patent is enough. Most of the time, one patent on a complicated product doesn’t cover the whole system. Investors are aware. Competitors take note. People who buy things definitely notice.

The main issue is that people see patents as a checkbox instead of a business decision. The founders who get this right treat IP the same way they do hiring, raising money, or making a product roadmap: on purpose, in order, and in line with business goals.

Patents vs. Real-Life Execution

Patents are useful, but they don’t take the place of doing things. If an attorney tells you something else, they are trying to sell you something.

A company like HiberTec Homes still has to deal with issues that a patent won’t help with:

Engineering tolerances and making things on a large scale

Getting local permits and following the rules in all areas

Getting insurance for a structure that isn’t typical

Cost per unit, logistics, and supply chain

This is something that investors know. When they ask about patents, they don’t want to know if IP can fix these problems. They want to know if anyone can copy the product once the company fixes the problems.

Protecting inventions to get funding means lowering one type of risk—competitive risk—so the money can focus on the operational risks that are still there.

When should startups think about getting patents?

The short answer is: sooner than most founders think.

Timing is important when it comes to patent rights. The first person to file an invention in the United States usually wins. Public disclosure, sales, and even offers to sell can start a one-year clock that ends in lost rights. A lot of founders find this out after they have already missed their filing deadline.

In practice, the best time to think about IP is:

Before launching a product or starting a crowdfunding campaign, before giving a presentation at a demo day or pitch event, before having in-depth technical talks with possible partners or manufacturers, or before or during a priced funding round,

Aligning IP with fundraising is important because investors are asking for IP documents more and more during due diligence. Having a clear story about what is filed, what is pending, what is protected, and why shows that the founder knows more than just the technology.

How a Patent Attorney Can Help Startups Get Money

Do investors care about patents? Yes, but they also want to know if the founder knows how the IP fits into the business.

A patent attorney who works with startups should do more than just file papers. The real worth is seen in:

Writing strategic claims that take into account where competitors will push

Finding the parts of a product that can be protected that founders often miss

Sequencing filings to match product milestones and funding rounds

Building a portfolio that can stand up to investor and acquirer due diligence

Giving advice on when to license, when to enforce, and when to hold

A portfolio can also help a founder make money in ways they didn’t expect. Our overview of patent licensing strategies shows how IP can be used for more than just defense.

I have seen the best results come from founders who started talking about IP early, saw their lawyer as a strategic partner instead of just someone who filed forms, and thought about their portfolio the same way they thought about their cap table.

Final Thoughts

Patents are more than just legal tools; they are also business assets. They affect every important factor in a fundraising campaign, such as defensibility, startup valuation, deal leverage, licensing potential, and exit outcomes. That’s why patents are important to investors and why a well-thought-out patent strategy almost always works better than just filing one.

The HiberTec Homes moment on Shark Tank worked because the founder didn’t just say, “We have a patent.” He pointed to three patents, each one covering a different system, and linked them to the product. Barbara Corcoran heard a story about a business, not a legal one.

For any founder who is thinking about investors and intellectual property, the lesson is this: with complex technology, the value isn’t in one patent; it’s in how you protect each moving part.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.