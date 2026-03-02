ARTICLE
2 March 2026

When Is A Presentation A "Printed Publication" Under U.S. Patent Law?

C
Caldwell

Contributor

Caldwell logo
Caldwell is a premier global law firm at the forefront of innovation and legal excellence delivering best-in class intellectual property, litigation, and corporate advice. The firm is a trusted legal partner for forward-thinking, high-growth companies, ranging from well-known venture capital funds to unicorns to listed corporates in Asia and the US, which seek truly strategic legal counsel.
Explore Firm Details
A question that often arises is: would a presentation of an invention be considered a printed publication under 35 U.S.C. §102(a)(1), potentially barring future patentability?
United States Intellectual Property
Charles Dresser
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Charles Dresser’s articles from Caldwell are most popular:
  • within Intellectual Property topic(s)
Caldwell are most popular:
  • within Cannabis & Hemp, Tax and Insurance topic(s)

A question that often arises is: would a presentation of an invention be considered a printed publication under 35 U.S.C. §102(a)(1), potentially barring future patentability?

A court finds a disclosure to be a printed publication where it has been made publicly accessible to persons of ordinary skill in the art (POSITA). Where the disclosure is a temporary presentation, rather than a printed paper, a court considers facts of the case according to a number of factors including: (1) duration of the temporary presentation; (2) expertise of the audience; (3) if there was a reasonable expectation that the disclosure would be held secret; and (4) ease of which the temporary presentation may be copied.

For the sake of discussion, let's imagine an engineer would like to present temporary slides, with no handout copies, to a large audience of her peers.

In this case, the engineer is (1) presumably presenting for less than a day, probably about an hour; (2) presenting to an audience with a high level of expertise; (3) there is likely no reason to believe the disclosure will be held in confidence by the audience; and (4) the available facts do not indicate the ease or difficulty of copying of the subject matter of the presentation. While the presentation is long enough to convey the information needed it is not a long duration; so duration does not weigh heavily in the analysis. Both factors two and three weigh heavily toward the presentation being found to be publicly accessible to those skilled in the art and, therefore, a printed publication. Factor four may weigh toward public accessibility, because ubiquitous camera-phones increase the ease of reproduction of slides, as many audience-members will take pictures of the slides during a temporary presentation.

Under these bare facts, a court may likely consider our engineer's temporary presentation a printed publication, under 35 U.S.C. §102(a)(1). Accordingly, safe counsel would likely be for the engineer to file a patent application prior to presentation (or within the one-year grace period after the presentation afforded under 35 U.S.C. §102(b)(1)).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Charles Dresser
Charles Dresser
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More