ARTICLE
24 February 2026

Precedential: Time-Barred Copycat Petitions Only In Exceptional Circumstances

JD
Jones Day

Contributor

Jones Day logo
Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.
Explore Firm Details
The PTAB's recently designated precedential decision in Realtek Semiconductor Corp., v. ParkerVision, Inc., Nos. IPR2025-00324 and IPR2025-00325, Paper No. 11 (June 25, 2025)...
United States Texas Intellectual Property
Susan M. Gerber and Matthew Johnson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Jones Day are most popular:
  • within Accounting and Audit topic(s)

The PTAB's recently designated precedential decision in Realtek Semiconductor Corp., v. ParkerVision, Inc., Nos. IPR2025-00324 and IPR2025-00325, Paper No. 11 (June 25, 2025), makes clear that an otherwise time-barred petition will be allowed to join a pending instituted PTAB proceeding "only in exceptional circumstances." In this case, Petitioners Texas Instruments and NXP (via copycat petition) had challenged a patent owned by ParkerVision, and the PTAB had instituted review on December 19, 2024. See IPR2024-00935.

On December 24 225, Realtek filed a copycat petition and sought to join the pending Texas Instruments/NXP proceedings. IPR2025-00324 and IPR2025-00325. ParkerVision moved for discretionary denial of Realtek's petition and motion for joinder. The PTAB first noted that although RealTek's petition was time barred, "§ 315(b) permits time-barred parties to file a petition when seeking joinder under § 315(c)." Realtek, Paper No. 11 at 3. The PTAB then considered whether, as a matter of fairness and discretion, Realtek should be permitted to proceed. Id. It concluded that it would not be fair to allow Realtek to proceed, and moreover, stated that "[p]etitions filed by time-barred parties should proceed only in exceptional circumstances." Id. The PTAB denied institution for Realtek's petitions. Id.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Susan M. Gerber
Susan M. Gerber
Photo of Matthew Johnson
Matthew Johnson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More