12 August 2024

AI-Powered Medical Devices Bring Patent And Regulatory Pitfalls

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are transforming the medical device industry. Simultaneously, companies are working to gain Food and Drug Administration approval and obtain intellectual property protection...
In an article published in Bloomberg Law, Partner Alexis Cohen, Senior Associate Gilbert Smolenski and Associate Xanadu Halkias explain the potential challenges facing developers of AI-powered medical devices and discuss the risks to IP protection efforts when disclosing too much to the FDA.

Excerpt: "Recognizing that technological advances can happen more quickly than the regulatory approval process allows—including in real time for dynamic or self-taught models—the FDA and Congress have been working toward a new regulatory framework that attempts to account for such advances."

