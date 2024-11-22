The Surge Ahead: Powering The Future Of AI (Podcast)

Founded in 1979 by seven lawyers from a premier Los Angeles firm, Lewis Brisbois has grown to include nearly 1,400 attorneys in 50 offices in 27 states, and dedicates itself to more than 40 legal practice areas for clients of all sizes in every major industry.

With rapid advancements in AI, the energy sector is facing a critical power challenge as companies are investing billions of dollars into improving and scaling up this new technology. Generative AI, which functions through electricity-intensive computational processes, has created the need for these energy demands to be met in a reliable, affordable, and sustainable way. In our latest episode of The AI Arena, Sean and Daron lead a timely conversation with Sam Siegel, Vice President of Wholesale Strategy at Vistra Corp, a leading Fortune 500 integrated retail electricity and power generation company that is taking on the AI challenge head-on. Sam explains how Vistra's diverse portfolio, which includes natural gas, coal, nuclear, solar, and battery energy storage facilities, will be greatly beneficial for the growth of the United States power grid as it keeps up with these ever-growing needs. This is a can't-miss episode for those who want to skate to the puck alongside a leading expert in the energy field and a former attorney, who has stayed at the forefront of evolving government regulation and compliance.

