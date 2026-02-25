AI & The Law: What To Watch For In 2026 (Podcast)

Maggie Welsh and Parker Hancock break down what to watch for in 2026 with respect to AI and the law.

Maggie Welsh and Parker Hancock break down what to watch for in 2026 with respect to AI and the law. Parker provides insights on how new AI behaviors collide with long‑standing laws, why accountability falls on companies, and what in‑house teams must prioritize as AI agents start touching core systems.

Listen to the full podcast episode here.

