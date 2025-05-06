ARTICLE
6 May 2025

AI, Medical Products & FDA, Part 2: AI Discovery, Design & Development (Podcast)

AP
Arnold & Porter

Contributor

Arnold & Porter logo
Arnold & Porter is a firm of more than 1,000 lawyers, providing sophisticated litigation and transactional capabilities, renowned regulatory experience and market-leading multidisciplinary practices in the life sciences and financial services industries. Our global reach, experience and deep knowledge allow us to work across geographic, cultural, technological and ideological borders.
Explore Firm Details
In part two of our AI-focused series in collaboration with Arnold & Porter, Shelly and Wayne chat with Howard Sklamberg, Partner at Arnold & Porter; Eva Temkin, Partner at Arnold & Porter...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Apple Podcasts

In part two of our AI-focused series in collaboration with Arnold & Porter, Shelly and Wayne chat with Howard Sklamberg, Partner at Arnold & Porter; Eva Temkin, Partner at Arnold & Porter; and Marko Topalovic, Chief AI Officer at Clario, which recently acquired ArtiQ, where he was Founder and CEO. Together, they discuss how AI can accelerate drug discovery and design; how AI could be used in the clinical trial process; how FDA could use AI to evaluate medical product manufacturers' data integrity operations and in inspections; how AI could play a part in product applications; and much more.

Access Arnold & Porter's survey on AI adoption in life sciences here.

Originally published by FDAWatch.net.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More