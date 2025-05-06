AI, Medical Products & FDA, Part 2: AI Discovery, Design & Development (Podcast)

Listen on Spotify

In part two of our AI-focused series in collaboration with Arnold & Porter, Shelly and Wayne chat with Howard Sklamberg, Partner at Arnold & Porter; Eva Temkin, Partner at Arnold & Porter; and Marko Topalovic, Chief AI Officer at Clario, which recently acquired ArtiQ, where he was Founder and CEO. Together, they discuss how AI can accelerate drug discovery and design; how AI could be used in the clinical trial process; how FDA could use AI to evaluate medical product manufacturers' data integrity operations and in inspections; how AI could play a part in product applications; and much more.

Access Arnold & Porter's survey on AI adoption in life sciences here.

Originally published by FDAWatch.net.

