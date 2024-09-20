ARTICLE
20 September 2024

Alteogen Seeks Approval For Aflibercept Biosimilar In Korea

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

Goodwin Procter LLP logo
At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.
Explore Firm Details
On September 13, 2024, Alteogen announced that it has applied for marketing authorization in Korea for ALT-L9, an aflibercept biosimilar of EYLEA®.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Photo of Lihui Bai
Authors

On September 13, 2024, Alteogen announced that it has applied for marketing authorization in Korea for ALT-L9, an aflibercept biosimilar of EYLEA®. According to Alteogen, a 12-country Phase 3 study showed that ALT-L9 met its primary endpoint and demonstrated therapeutic equivalence to EYLEA®.

On July 1, 2024, Alteogen's subsidiary, Altos Biologics, Inc., had submitted its Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for ALT-L9. Altos Biologics stated that it expects to receive approval from the EMA by 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lihui Bai
Lihui Bai
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More