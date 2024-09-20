Alteogen Seeks Approval For Aflibercept Biosimilar In Korea

On September 13, 2024, Alteogen announced that it has applied for marketing authorization in Korea for ALT-L9, an aflibercept biosimilar of EYLEA®. According to Alteogen, a 12-country Phase 3 study showed that ALT-L9 met its primary endpoint and demonstrated therapeutic equivalence to EYLEA®.

On July 1, 2024, Alteogen's subsidiary, Altos Biologics, Inc., had submitted its Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for ALT-L9. Altos Biologics stated that it expects to receive approval from the EMA by 2025.

