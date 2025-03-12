5 Essential Steps For Commercial Landlords To Address Non-Paying Tenants In New Jersey

The process of evicting a non-paying tenant and then recovering unpaid rent can be confusing because it requires two separate legal proceedings: initiating the eviction process and pursuing rent recovery. When a commercial tenant stops paying rent in New Jersey, landlords need to act quickly to start the eviction and rent recovery, as delays can complicate matters. Utilizing experienced counsel can assist commercial landlords with streamlining and navigating the situation efficiently. Below, we outline five essential steps landlords can utilize to successfully manage this process from start to finish.

1. Review Your Lease Before Initiating Any Legal Action

In New Jersey, when the basis of an eviction is non-payment of rent, commercial landlords are not required to serve a notice to quit or other demand before initiating eviction proceedings.1 However, the lease agreement governing the tenancy may stipulate that the landlord must first notify the tenant or formally request payment before taking legal action. Always remember to check the lease to ensure that such a step is not required. It is also prudent to offer the delinquent tenant an opportunity to cure the non-payment and possibly resolve the matter without ever stepping foot in the courthouse. Sometimes a demand letter (particularly on legal letterhead) may serve as a wakeup call. A demand letter can also be used as evidence of failure to pay rent should you need to file an eviction action and need to prove that the tenant failed to pay.

2. File an Action in the Special Civil Part

If you are unable to resolve the non-payment through a demand letter, the next step is initiating the eviction process. In New Jersey, the Special Civil Part is where evictions, or "summary dispossess" actions, are handled. The purpose of these types of actions is to quickly evict a non-paying tenant so that the landlord can regain possession (and get a new tenant to occupy the property in question who will pay rent).2 As such, the only claim that may be brought is for eviction, and not for recovery of rent; if a commercial landlord seeks to recover amounts unpaid, they must bring a separate action in the Law Division or other applicable part.3 This can be done either simultaneously with the eviction action or after it concludes.

In order to initiate an eviction action, the landlord should file a verified complaint with a summons and return of service, as well as a case information statement, in the Special Civil Part, Landlord-Tenant Division, in the county where the premises is located.4 In addition, the landlord will need to file:

A certification of lease and registration statement A certification of landlord A certification of landlord's attorney (if applicable)

After this, the Court will serve the verified complaint and supporting documents on the tenant and set a trial date. Before the trial date, the landlord should submit all exhibits and a witness list to the Court and to the tenant (or the tenant's attorney).

The exhibits the landlord needs will be anything necessary to prove a lease existed, and the tenant failed to pay rent. This can include copies of the lease, tenant account statements, copies of bounced checks, communications between the landlord and tenant (including any demand letters), rent bills, or other evidence that demonstrates a failure to pay rent. Additionally, the landlord will need a witness who can explain those documents and the tenant's failure to pay – this can be the landlord if the landlord is an individual or a representative from the landlord's business entity.

Under New Jersey law, if the tenant pays all outstanding rent due before final judgment is entered to the clerk together with the accrued costs of proceedings, the eviction action is discontinued and all monies will be paid to the landlord.5 This is yet another way an eviction action may be solved before trial.

3. Trial on Summary Dispossess

If the landlord and tenant do not resolve the issue of non-payment before the trial date, it is important that all parties attend the trial date and bring their witnesses. Trials are scheduled within 30 days of issuance of the summons.6 If both parties appear for the trial, they will meet with a court mediator to attempt to resolve the issue. If no resolution is reached, the court will hold a trial to determine the issue of non-payment of rent. This is where the landlord will present the evidence of non-payment of rent under the lease.

4. Obtain Judgment of Possession and Warrant of Removal

If the Court rules in favor of the landlord at trial, the process is unfortunately not over. Thereafter, the landlord must obtain a warrant of removal from the court after the court issues a judgment of possession at trial, which will not be issued until at least three days have passed from the judgment of possession.7 To obtain same, the landlord must file:

The judgment for possession A proposed commercial warrant of removal A proposed notice regarding illegal eviction A proposed execution of warrant of removal A certification by landlord A certification by the landlord's attorney (if applicable).

Once a court approves these documents, it will issue a warrant of removal, which will be served on the tenant by a special civil part officer. The officer may then either evict the tenant or allow the landlord to do so by changing the locks of the leased premises. Once this is done, the eviction is complete.

If the tenant leaves the premises after eviction but fails to remove all of its possessions, equipment or other property, it is important to check the lease and applicable laws, because an evicted tenant may have contractual or statutory rights to that property.8 Always speak to your attorney before disposing of abandoned or unclaimed property from an evicted tenant.

5. Getting Your Unpaid Rent

Even if landlords file both an eviction action and a separate action to get the unpaid rent, recovering the unpaid rent will likely take longer. This is because actions to recover money under a lease are processed in the Law Division or another court part, which generally involves a more traditional and lengthy litigation process, including motion practice, discovery, and eventually a trial.

It is important to weigh the costs involved when deciding whether to pursue these unpaid sums, as the fees and expenses may outweigh the amounts owed. However, some tenants may be willing to negotiate and pay a portion of the debt to settle the matter, allowing the landlord to recover at least some of the owed amount. As such, sending even a simple demand letter or initiation of an action may prompt the tenant to make a payment.

Conclusion

If you are a commercial landlord with a tenant that has failed to pay rent, and want assistance navigating the summary dispossess process, the attorneys at A.Y. Strauss LLC are well-equipped to assist you in sending a demand letter, initiating and prosecuting eviction actions, and pursuing tenants for sums of unpaid rent. Please contact us for further information.

