59. December 3, 2025 | Implementing Certain Tariff-Related Elements Of The U.S.-Korea Strategic Trade And Investment Deal

On December 4, 2025, the Administration issued a Notice amending the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) to adjust tariffs on certain articles that are products of the Republic of Korea.



The Notice contains the following provisions:

" The 15% tariff rate for South Korea now mimics that for the EU and Japan, where the ordinary column one HTS duty rate + the Reciprocal rate will equal 15%.

" The Section 232 sector tariffs for South Korea apply as follows:

-Timber, lumber, and their derivative products are subject to a 15% tariff rate, where the ordinary column one HTS duty rate + the rate pursuant to Proclamation 10976 will equal 15%.

-Civil aircraft, except for unmanned aircraft, are exempt from steel, aluminum, copper and Reciprocal rates.

-Automobiles & auto parts are subject to the South Korea 15% rate rather than the 25% automobile rate, and are not subject to additional 232 duties on copper, aluminum, or steel products.



CBP instructed that importers may file Post Summary Corrections (PSC) to request a refund for unliquidated entries for which estimated duties have been deposited. Upon PSC approval, the refund will be issued at liquidation. For liquidated entries, importers may request a refund by filing a protest within 180 days after liquidation in accordance with 19 U.S.C. 1514.



Additional amendments to the HTSUS may be made at a later date to further implement the Korea Strategic Trade and Investment Deal.