59. December 3, 2025 | Implementing Certain Tariff-Related Elements Of The U.S.-Korea Strategic Trade And Investment Deal

Thompson Coburn LLP are most popular:
- within Energy and Natural Resources and Intellectual Property topic(s)
|TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TRADE ALERT – IMPORTS
|HEADLINE
|Implementing Certain Tariff-Related Elements of the U.S.-Korea Strategic Trade and Investment Deal
|DATE
|December 3, 2025
|AGENCY
|Department of Commerce; United States Trade Representative
|EFFECTIVE DATE
|November 1, 2025, 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (retroactive – automobiles); November 14, 2025, 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (retroactive – all others)
|BACKGROUND
|On April 2, 2025, the Trump Administration issued
sweeping Reciprocal Tariff rates – with a baseline 10% tariff
on all imports, effective April 5, and enhanced country-specific
rates as specified in Annex I, effective April 9, which were then
suspended until July 9. In Annex I to this order, South Korea had a
25% Reciprocal Tariff rate.
On July 31, 2025, the Administration published revised Reciprocal rates to go into effect on August 7, 2025. South Korea had a 15% Reciprocal Tariff rate.
On November 13, 2025, the Administration and the Republic of Korea issued a Joint Fact Sheet reaffirming the "Korea Strategic Trade and Investment Deal," confirming at least a 15% tariff rate for goods of the Republic of Korea, with certain sector-specific treatment for automobile, aerospace, and natural resource products.
|DETAILS
|On December 4, 2025, the Administration issued a Notice
amending the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States
(HTSUS) to adjust tariffs on certain articles that are products of
the Republic of Korea.
The Notice contains the following provisions:
" The 15% tariff rate for South Korea now mimics that for the EU and Japan, where the ordinary column one HTS duty rate + the Reciprocal rate will equal 15%.
" The Section 232 sector tariffs for South Korea apply as follows:
-Timber, lumber, and their derivative products are subject to a 15% tariff rate, where the ordinary column one HTS duty rate + the rate pursuant to Proclamation 10976 will equal 15%.
-Civil aircraft, except for unmanned aircraft, are exempt from steel, aluminum, copper and Reciprocal rates.
-Automobiles & auto parts are subject to the South Korea 15% rate rather than the 25% automobile rate, and are not subject to additional 232 duties on copper, aluminum, or steel products.
CBP instructed that importers may file Post Summary Corrections (PSC) to request a refund for unliquidated entries for which estimated duties have been deposited. Upon PSC approval, the refund will be issued at liquidation. For liquidated entries, importers may request a refund by filing a protest within 180 days after liquidation in accordance with 19 U.S.C. 1514.
Additional amendments to the HTSUS may be made at a later date to further implement the Korea Strategic Trade and Investment Deal.
|BASIS
|International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701 et seq.) (IEEPA), the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1601 et seq.), section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, as amended (19 U.S.C. 1862) (section 232), section 604 of the Trade Act of 1974, as amended (19 U.S.C. 2483), and section 301 of title 3, United States Code
|HTS/
PRODUCTS
|All, unless otherwise exempted by subsequent agreement or specified in agreement
|COUNTRY
|South Korea
|CITE
|White House – Joint Fact Sheet on President Donald J.
Trump's Meeting with President Lee Jae Myung – The White
House
Federal Register – Federal Register :: Implementing Certain Tariff-Related Elements of the U.S.-Korea Strategic Trade and Investment Deal
CBP – CSMS # 66987366 – Guidance – Implementation of Tariff-Related Elements of the United States-Korea Strategic Trade and Investment Deal
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.