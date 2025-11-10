ARTICLE
10 November 2025

The Cyber Periscope - Episode 1: Phishing Claims Test "Direct" Causation Chain (Podcast)

Welcome to the premiere episode of The Cyber Periscope, where Pam Signorello sits down with Bill Knauss, special counsel in Wiley's Insurance Practice, to discuss the 2025 NetDiligence Cyber Claims Study, ...
United States Insurance
Pamela L. Signorello and William F. Knauss, III
Welcome to the premiere episode of The Cyber Periscope, where Pam Signorello sits down with Bill Knauss, special counsel in Wiley's Insurance Practice, to discuss the 2025 NetDiligence Cyber Claims Study, the evolving landscape of cyber risk, the outsized impact of ransomware, and a pivotal court decision challenging the concept of "direct" causation in a cyber insurance policy. View the court case reviewed here.

