Here We Go Again: Third Round Of Inflation Reduction Act Drugs Listed

Pursuant to the Inflation Reduction Act (the "IRA"), the Secretary of Health and Human Services ("HHS") and the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services ("CMS") have begun the annual process of negotiating with pharmaceutical companies regarding the price of certain drugs covered under Medicare Part D and Part B in an attempt to reduce drug prices.

With a strong culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion, we build relationships with our clients and colleagues alike, helping communities and acting with purpose. Our client service, entrepreneurialism, and inquisitive nature sit at the heart of the firm, enabling us to prioritize client goals and achieve successful outcomes.

Focusing on antitrust, intellectual property, and high-stakes litigation, our extensive teams in the U.S. possess deep knowledge and client-side experience across a range of sectors, including technology, healthcare, life sciences, and consumer products.

Experienced, tenacious, and always trial-ready, we are committed to understanding complex legal challenges that impact the future of our clients’ businesses, globally.

Pursuant to the Inflation Reduction Act (the "IRA"), the Secretary of Health and Human Services ("HHS") and the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services ("CMS") have begun the annual process of negotiating with pharmaceutical companies regarding the price of certain drugs covered under Medicare Part D and Part B in an attempt to reduce drug prices.This marks the third time that CMS has considered Medicare Part D drugs and the first time for Medicare Part B drugs.

On January 27, 2026, CMS identified the following 15 drugs for negotiation, with negotiations ending by November 1, 2026, and price applicability effective on January 1, 2028:

Drug Name Category Total Medicare Part B and Part D Prescription Drug Expenditures

from Nov. 2024-Oct. 2025 Trulicity Biologic $4,898,378,000 Biktarvy Small-molecule $3,904,486,000 Orencia Biologic $2,450,065,000 Cosentyx Biologic $2,327,442,000 Erleada Small-molecule $1,947,504,000 Kisqali Small-molecule $1,578,679,000 Entyvio Biologic $1,483,348,000 Verzenio Small-molecule $1,428,714,000 Botox; Botox Cosmetic Biologic $1,143,070,000 Lenvima Small-molecule $1,088,498,000 Xolair Biologic $1,077,271,000 Rexulti Small-molecule $1,075,274,000 Xeljanz; Xeljanz XR Small-molecule $1,013,332,000 Anoro Ellipta Small-molecule $812,772,000 Cimzia Biologic $786,790,000

As previously discussed, CMS chooses this set from a list of fifty drugs payable under each of Medicare Part B and Part D.For eligible small molecule drugs, seven years must have passed since FDA approval, while for eligible biologics, eleven years must have passed since FDA approval.Should a generic or biosimilar drug be approved or licensed and placed on the market, then the brand drug is removed from CMS's consideration.Certain other factors, such as orphan drug status and potential biosimilar competition, are also considered by CMS when preparing its narrowed-down list of 15 drugs with the highest total Medicare Part D and/or Part B expenditures.

There is a concern that the lower prices imposed by the IRA could disincentivize generic/biosimilar development, ultimately resulting in net higher drug costs to consumers in all markets over time.Absent the IRA, generic/biosimilar competition tends to reduce drug prices. But with the IRA, and CMS's negotiated lower prices on certain drugs, the cost of these brand-name drugs will decrease, which could effectively raise the barrier for generic entry.The impact of CMS's efforts compared to generic/biosimilar competition should be monitored closely.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.