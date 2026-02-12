ARTICLE
12 February 2026

Here We Go Again: Third Round Of Inflation Reduction Act Drugs Listed

AV
Axinn Veltrop & Harkrider

Contributor

Axinn Veltrop & Harkrider logo

Incisive. Inclusive. Invested. We’re Axinn.

Experienced, tenacious, and always trial-ready, we are committed to understanding complex legal challenges that impact the future of our clients’ businesses, globally.

Focusing on antitrust, intellectual property, and high-stakes litigation, our extensive teams in the U.S. possess deep knowledge and client-side experience across a range of sectors, including technology, healthcare, life sciences, and consumer products.

With a strong culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion, we build relationships with our clients and colleagues alike, helping communities and acting with purpose. Our client service, entrepreneurialism, and inquisitive nature sit at the heart of the firm, enabling us to prioritize client goals and achieve successful outcomes.

Explore Firm Details
Pursuant to the Inflation Reduction Act (the "IRA"), the Secretary of Health and Human Services ("HHS") and the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services ("CMS") have begun the annual process of negotiating with pharmaceutical companies regarding the price of certain drugs covered under Medicare Part D and Part B in an attempt to reduce drug prices.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Ross Blau,Jodi Karol,Emalee Peterson
+1 Authors

Pursuant to the Inflation Reduction Act (the "IRA"), the Secretary of Health and Human Services ("HHS") and the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services ("CMS") have begun the annual process of negotiating with pharmaceutical companies regarding the price of certain drugs covered under Medicare Part D and Part B in an attempt to reduce drug prices.This marks the third time that CMS has considered Medicare Part D drugs and the first time for Medicare Part B drugs.

On January 27, 2026, CMS identified the following 15 drugs for negotiation, with negotiations ending by November 1, 2026, and price applicability effective on January 1, 2028:

Drug Name

Category

Total Medicare Part B and Part D Prescription Drug Expenditures
from Nov. 2024-Oct. 2025

Trulicity

Biologic

$4,898,378,000

Biktarvy

Small-molecule

$3,904,486,000

Orencia

Biologic

$2,450,065,000

Cosentyx

Biologic

$2,327,442,000

Erleada

Small-molecule

$1,947,504,000

Kisqali

Small-molecule

$1,578,679,000

Entyvio

Biologic

$1,483,348,000

Verzenio

Small-molecule

$1,428,714,000

Botox; Botox Cosmetic

Biologic

$1,143,070,000

Lenvima

Small-molecule

$1,088,498,000

Xolair

Biologic

$1,077,271,000

Rexulti

Small-molecule

$1,075,274,000

Xeljanz; Xeljanz XR

Small-molecule

$1,013,332,000

Anoro Ellipta

Small-molecule

$812,772,000

Cimzia

Biologic

$786,790,000


As previously discussed, CMS chooses this set from a list of fifty drugs payable under each of Medicare Part B and Part D.For eligible small molecule drugs, seven years must have passed since FDA approval, while for eligible biologics, eleven years must have passed since FDA approval.Should a generic or biosimilar drug be approved or licensed and placed on the market, then the brand drug is removed from CMS's consideration.Certain other factors, such as orphan drug status and potential biosimilar competition, are also considered by CMS when preparing its narrowed-down list of 15 drugs with the highest total Medicare Part D and/or Part B expenditures.

There is a concern that the lower prices imposed by the IRA could disincentivize generic/biosimilar development, ultimately resulting in net higher drug costs to consumers in all markets over time.Absent the IRA, generic/biosimilar competition tends to reduce drug prices. But with the IRA, and CMS's negotiated lower prices on certain drugs, the cost of these brand-name drugs will decrease, which could effectively raise the barrier for generic entry.The impact of CMS's efforts compared to generic/biosimilar competition should be monitored closely.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Ross Blau
Ross Blau
Person photo placeholder
Jodi Karol
Photo of Raymond Braha
Raymond Braha
Person photo placeholder
Emalee Peterson
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More