Heads Up, Liquor Licensees: Kratom And 7-OH Could Put Your License At Risk

If you remember the 4-Loko phase of the early 2000s, then buckle up – another dangerous substance has found its way to retail stores. The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has issued two warnings (the first on October 24, 2025, and the second on January 16, 2026) warning retailers and the public about Kratom and 7-OH. These products are often sold in grocery stores, gas stations and similar shops as powders, capsules, tablets, gummies or liquids. Sellers often claim they help with energy, mood or pain, but those claims are misleading and dangerous.

Kratom and 7-OH are related substances with similar associated risks. Kratom comes from the leaves of Mitragyna speciosa, a tree native to Southeast Asia that contains psychoactive compounds that act like stimulants in small amounts and opioids in larger amounts. 7-OH (7-Hydroxymitragynine) is a compound found in Kratom, but when sold as a supplement it is significantly more concentrated. Both Kratom and 7-OH carry serious risks, including addiction, overdose and even death. Authorities have linked them to at least 6 fatal overdoses in Los Angeles County.

The CDPH has warned that it is illegal to make or sell Kratom and 7-OH for consumption. Many of the reported deaths also involved alcohol consumption. Given the connection to alcohol, the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) is enforcing a statewide ban against the sale of products containing Kratom or 7-OH. Any liquor licensee in California must immediately stop selling and remove from its shelves all products containing Kratom or 7-OH on pain of losing its liquor license.

Mixing alcohol with a stimulant or opioid always increases the risk of impairment, accidental overdose and death. With the rise of fatal overdoses involving alcohol on the one hand and Kratom or 7-OH on the other, liquor licensees should be extremely vigilant in the responsible service of alcoholic beverages and always:

Check for bona fide identification (see here for the ABC's tips on "FLAG"ing identification cards); Look for signs of opioid use (e.g., decreased respiration rate, sleepy or nonresponsive behaviors, erratic emotions, changing inhibitions, red or watery eyes, sweating, shaking, nausea, vomiting and blown out pupils); Look for drug paraphernalia (e.g., scales, balloons, capsules or other small packages, syringes or needles, pipes or miniature spoons); and Train staff to refuse service to obviously intoxicated persons.

