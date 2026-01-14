National Pharmacy Benefit Manager Implements Direct-to-Consumer Model

With 450 attorneys and government relations professionals across 15 offices, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney provides progressive legal, business, regulatory and government relations advice to protect, defend and advance our clients’ businesses. We service a wide range of clients, with deep experience in the finance, energy, healthcare and life sciences industries.

As the healthcare landscape rapidly evolves, the direct-to-consumer (DTC) model is transforming how Americans access prescription medications, putting price transparency, convenience and control directly into patients' hands, while also lowering costs patients pay for prescription medications. Recognizing this shift, a major Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) has taken a step by launching its own DTC Program Opportunity for network pharmacies. This initiative enables pharmacies to offer upfront, competitive DTC pricing at the point of sale, empowering patients to make informed choices about their healthcare while streamlining the prescription process for providers. By embracing this patient-centric model, the PBM is responding to changing consumer expectations.

What is a DTC Model

A DTC pharmacy model allows major pharmaceutical companies to sell prescription drugs directly to patients, bypassing the middlemen like PBMs and pharmacies, through large online retailers. These models serve patients needing easy access to chronic care, weight loss or other lifestyle drugs, especially those with high deductibles or no insurance, by providing transparent pricing and convenience. Over the last few years, drug companies started utilizing DTC sales in an attempt to lower the cost of prescription drug prices for consumers. Bypassing traditional insurance and retail pharmacies, DTC models offer transparent pricing and greater access to prescription products. Specifically, most DTC services do not accept insurance or use PBMs and instead offer flat or discounted cash prices.

Companies utilizing a DTC model leverage digital platforms to deliver medications straight to patients. A DTC pharmacy model is a modern approach to medication fulfillment that connects patients directly with licensed pharmacies through digital platforms, eliminating the need for traditional intermediaries such as retail pharmacies, PBMs or even in-person doctor visits for certain prescriptions. In this model, patients can access prescription medications, over-the-counter products and sometimes even medical consultations, all from the convenience of their computer or smartphone. The process typically begins with an online health assessment or a virtual consultation with a licensed healthcare provider, who can then prescribe medications as needed. These prescriptions are filled by the DTC pharmacy and shipped discreetly and securely to the patient's home, often with options for automatic refills and ongoing support.

PBM DTC Model

Although a DTC model traditionally bypasses PBMs, a major PBM is now introducing its own version of a DTC model. This PBM's model allows patients to fill prescriptions at their community pharmacy. However, patients must be enrolled in a cash/unfunded prescription drug program to be eligible for the DTC model. Patients will then be offered DTC pricing at the point of sale and pay the manufacturer-established Wholesale Acquisition Cost (WAC) and a dispensing fee. Pharmacies dispensing prescription products under this model should be aware that brand medications covered by insurance, a PBM will reimburse a pharmacy equal to the lowest of either of the following:

The pharmacy's usual and customary retail price; The applicable WAC discount plus applicable dispensing fee; The pharmacy's submitted ingredient cost plus dispensing fee; or State or federal fee schedule.

The reimbursement amount will also constitute payment for the costs for dispensing the medication, supplies and services necessary for injection or administration, and will amount to the entire reimbursement for the service. In addition, all payments are net of the applicable copayment.

Addressing Common Concerns

While DTC pharmacy models offer numerous advantages, some patients may worry about privacy, medication authenticity or lack of in-person interaction. In addition, other concerns surround the lack of oversight of DTC models.

The Future of Pharmacy is Here

As consumer expectations evolve, the healthcare industry must adapt. Direct-to-consumer pharmacy models are poised to become the new standard, offering a patient-centric approach that prioritizes convenience, price transparency and high-quality care. Whether managing chronic conditions or seeking everyday wellness solutions, patients now have more control in their healthcare treatment.

Conclusion

The healthcare landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and direct-to-consumer pharmacy models are at the forefront of this transformation. By harnessing the power of digital innovation, these platforms are fundamentally changing the way patients interact with their healthcare providers and access essential medications. No longer bound by the constraints of PBM pricing, geographical limitations or complicated insurance processes, patients now have the freedom to take control of their health on their own terms.

Moreover, DTC models are helping to close gaps in healthcare access, particularly for individuals living in rural or underserved areas. By leveraging robust telehealth networks and efficient delivery systems, these services ensure that everyone, regardless of location, can receive the medications and support they need. This democratization of healthcare is not only empowering for patients but also drives broader public health improvements.

