Healthcare Supply Chain Excellence (Podcast)

In our podcast series, Healthcare Supply Chain Excellence, Kartik Nagarajan, Managing Director – Business Consulting & Global Business Services (Sales) at Nexdigm, have conversations with industry leaders in the field of Supply Chain. The discussion focuses on the importance of interconnected systems, guiding principles, and the versatility required to build and run a robust supply chain.

EP03: Digitization in Supply Chain

In the latest episode of our podcast series, Probir Das, Regional CEO & Chairman, APAC Terumo Asia Holdings, in conversation with Kartik Nagarajan, reinforced that data analytics facilitates critical supply chain decisions. At Terumo, they use various AI and dashboard tools to monitor demand and supply effectively. Probir also spoke about how a remote working business model supports various other geographies in their supply chain operations.

EP02: Role of Purchasing in Supply Chain

In the second episode of the series, Kartik Nagarajan, in conversation with Ramakrishnan Kasinathan, Procurement and Supply Chain Specialist, discuss the recent change in Purchasing's objectives and expectations while gaining specific importance with its critical decision-making and keeping supply chains flexible throughout the disruption.

EP01: CFO's Take on Supply Chain

Kartik Nagarajan, Managing Director - Business Consulting & Global Business Services at Nexdigm, in conversation with Bhavesh Shah, Vice President of Finance and Operation Excellence for Global Emerging Markets at ConvaTec, elaborates on CFO's take on the future of global supply chains and key aspects to increase efficiency. The discussion focuses on the importance of interconnected systems, guiding principles, and the versatility required to build and run a robust supply chain.

