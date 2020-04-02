The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) is the third federal stimulus package proposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The CARES Act is a mix of direct cash payments to many Americans, financial support for small businesses and targeted sectors of the economy, and more resources for frontline medical support. This webinar discusses the CARES Act in greater detail.
