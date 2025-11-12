Food Venture Financing News – Weekly Issue No. 260

- within Immigration topic(s)
Food Venture Financing Trends
- The EVERY Company, known for its animal-free egg whites and egg white proteins, announced that it raised $55 million in its Series D financing round.
- Oddball, a plant-based food startup, announced that it raised $2 million in its Series Seed funding round.
- Appetronix, a robotic kitchen startup, announced that it raised $6 million in its Series Seed Plus funding round.
CPG Corporate Venture and Private Equity Fund
This week's featured corporate venture and private equity fund is Capital Kitchens.
- Capital Kitchens is a shared-use commercial kitchen rental, culinary incubator, and mobile food commissary based in Texas. It creates a nurturing atmosphere for startups mixed with experienced food vendors. Capital Kitchens was named as one of the top 10 Mission Driven Incubator Kitchens in the country by Foodboro.
- Capital Kitchens specializes in the following sectors:
- CPG food & beverage manufactures
- Artisan food & beverage
- Mobile food trucks & trailers
- Caterers, Personal Chefs, Bakers, and more
- Capital Kitchens has helped over 300 consumer package goods (CPG) companies, food manufacturers, caterers, chefs, and food truck businesses succeed since 2012. Examples include:
- Credo Foods
- Simmering Soup Co
- Maple & Merit
- Sezi
- Steamm Espresso
