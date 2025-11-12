ARTICLE
12 November 2025

Food Venture Financing News – Weekly Issue No. 260

The EVERY Company, known for its animal-free egg whites and egg white proteins, announced that it raised $55 million in its Series D financing round.
Food Venture Financing Trends

  • The EVERY Company, known for its animal-free egg whites and egg white proteins, announced that it raised $55 million in its Series D financing round.
  • Oddball, a plant-based food startup, announced that it raised $2 million in its Series Seed funding round.
  • Appetronix, a robotic kitchen startup, announced that it raised $6 million in its Series Seed Plus funding round.

CPG Corporate Venture and Private Equity Fund

This week's featured corporate venture and private equity fund is Capital Kitchens.

  • Capital Kitchens is a shared-use commercial kitchen rental, culinary incubator, and mobile food commissary based in Texas. It creates a nurturing atmosphere for startups mixed with experienced food vendors. Capital Kitchens was named as one of the top 10 Mission Driven Incubator Kitchens in the country by Foodboro.
  • Capital Kitchens specializes in the following sectors:
    • CPG food & beverage manufactures
    • Artisan food & beverage
    • Mobile food trucks & trailers
    • Caterers, Personal Chefs, Bakers, and more
  • Capital Kitchens has helped over 300 consumer package goods (CPG) companies, food manufacturers, caterers, chefs, and food truck businesses succeed since 2012. Examples include:
    • Credo Foods
    • Simmering Soup Co
    • Maple & Merit
    • Sezi
    • Steamm Espresso

