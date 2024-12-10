ARTICLE
10 December 2024

FDA Announces Draft Guidance For Industry Regarding Accelerated Approval For Drugs And Biologics

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Explore Firm Details
On December 5, 2024, FDA unveiled the draft guidance for industry regarding accelerated approval for drugs and biologics.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Anna K. Abram,Nathan A. Brown, and Caroline Kessler
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On December 5, 2024, FDA unveiled the draft guidance for industry regarding accelerated approval for drugs and biologics. This guidance provides additional information regarding the development of drugs and biologics to treat serious conditions for which there is an unmet need, and for which the sponsor is seeking accelerated approval. In particular, the guidance details the conditions for confirmatory study or studies that sponsors are required to conduct under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act), as amended by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023. This guidance also elaborates on the process for the expedited withdrawal of an accelerated approval. In announcing the availability of the draft guidance, the agency has requested comments be submitted by February 4, 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Anna K. Abram
Anna K. Abram
Photo of Nathan A. Brown
Nathan A. Brown
Photo of Caroline Kessler
Caroline Kessler
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More