Blockchain Investing Trends

The investment narrative has shifted from pure DeFi and NFTs toward real-world utility and computational infrastructure. The "AI x Crypto" intersection is the undisputed winner of the current cycle. The AI Premium: For every VC dollar invested in crypto in 2025, 40 cents went to AI-focused blockchain companies.
This pattern suggests crypto startups are finding clearerproduct-marketfit, driven by enterprise and retail demand rather than fragile speculation. - Investors deployed $7.9 billion, up 44% from 2024, according to PitchBook. More capital concentrated in fewer companies. - Deal volume fell 33%, but the median check size climbed 1.5x to $5 million as investors prioritized higher-quality projects and follow-ons into proven teams. - Median valuations rose meaningfully across stages. Seed companies had a median valuation of $34 million, up 70% from 2023 levels.
