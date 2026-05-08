Trump Tariff Tracker – May 8, 2026

In a May 7, 2026 decision, a divided U.S. Court of International Trade (CIT) panel held that President Trump’s 10 percent global tariffs imposed under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 were unlawful and unauthorized, concluding that the statute’s narrow, time‑limited authority applies only to addressing “large and serious” balance‑of‑payments crises — not ordinary trade or current‑account deficits cited by the administration. The court rejected the government’s expansive interpretation that would have allowed Section 122 to function as a catch‑all tariff power, emphasizing that Congress deliberately distinguished balance‑of‑payments deficits from trade deficits and did not intend Section 122 to bypass broader congressional control over tariffs. While the CIT permanently enjoined collection of the duties and ordered refunds (with interest) only for the named plaintiffs — the State of Washington and two importers — the court declined to issue nationwide relief, leaving the tariffs in place for other importers during any appeal and underscoring the decision’s significant precedential, but limited immediate, effect.

U.S. tariffs on automobiles and trucks from Europe could be increasing to 25 percent in July if the European Union does not adopt the trade deal negotiated with the U.S. last year. In a May 7 post on Truth Social, President Trump said he will give the European Union until July 4 to ratify its trade agreement with the U.S., threatening to raise tariffs to “much higher” levels if the E.U. fails to do so. President Trump posted, “I’ve been waiting patiently for the EU to fulfill their side of the Historic Trade Deal we agreed in Turnberry, Scotland, the largest Trade Deal, ever! A promise was made that the EU would deliver their side of the Deal and, as per Agreement, cut their Tariffs to ZERO!” This follows an earlier call President Trump had with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, which addressed the trade agreement and Iran security issues.

On May 6, 2026, the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) published a notice in the Federal Register initiating its second statutory four-year review of two sets of Section 301 tariff actions on imports of certain Chinese products, initially implemented on July 6 and August 23, 2018, following the USTR investigation of China’s Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Technology Transfer, Intellectual Property, and Innovation. The first step in the four-year review process is notifying representatives of domestic industries benefiting from these actions of their possible termination and of the opportunity for these industries to request continuation of the tariff actions. Requests for continuation are due by July 5, 2026, for the July 6, 2018 action; and between June 24, 2026, and August 22, 2026, for the August 23, 2018 action. If requests for continuation are received, USTR will proceed with the next phase of the review of the tariff actions, which will include further public comment. If no requests are received, these tariff actions are set to expire on their four-year anniversary dates -- July 6 and August 23, 2026.

Keeping track of all the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20, 2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of May 8, 2026:

This list will be updated as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.