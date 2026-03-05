Torres Trade Trump Table

Date Source Category Summary

2/20/2026 White House Continuing the Suspension of Duty-Free De Minimis Treatment for All Countries Tariffs President Trump issued an Executive Order continuing the suspension of duty-free de minimis treatment for certain imports, including shipments sent through the international postal network. The Order reaffirms the suspension of duty-free de minimis treatment for certain imports that was previously announced in Executive Order 14324 on July 30, 2025, and clarifies that such imports shall be subject to the new 10% tariff rate implemented under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974.

2/20/2026 White House Imposing a Temporary Import Surcharge to Address Fundamental International Payments Problems Tariffs President Trump issued a Proclamation instituting a 10% ad valorem "surcharge" (tariff), effective February 24, 2026, on imports from all countries. The new 10% tariff is implemented pursuant to Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 which enables the President to restrict imports, via surcharges, quotas, or other special measures to address fundamental international payments problems. Under Section 122, the 10% tariff rate is effective for 150 days but may be extended upon receipt of Congressional approval. Importantly, certain products, including those subject to Section 232 tariffs, are exempt from the new 10% Section 122 tariff rate. The products exempted from the Section 122 tariffs are enumerated in paragraph 2 of Annex I and Annex II of the Proclamation.

2/20/2026 White House Ending Certain Tariff Actions Tariffs President Trump has issued an executive order ending tariffs enacted under IEEPA. This follows the Supreme Court case in the previous table entry. The order authorizes the head of each executive department to immediately take steps to effectuate this order and to stop the collection of the applicable tariffs as soon as practicably possible.

2/20/2026 U.S. Supreme Court Case Nos. 24-1287 & 25- 250 Learning Resources, Inc., Et al. v. Trump & V.O.S. Selections, Inc. v. Trump Tariffs The U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling finding that President Trump exceeded his constitutional authority by implementing tariff measures under the International Emergency Economic Powers (IEEPA) statute. As a result of this ruling, all IEEPA-based tariff measures are invalid, including the reciprocal tariff actions announced on "Liberation Day" and fentanyl/drug-trafficking tariffs targeting imports from Mexico, Canada, and China. For more information on the ruling and next steps, see our article here.

2/19/2026 White House Implementation of the Agreement Toward a New Golden Age for the U.S.- Indonesian Alliance Tariffs The White House announced the finalization of an agreement on reciprocal trade with Indonesia that was previously announced via a Joint Statement on July 22, 2025. As previously detailed, the agreement crystalizes a 19% reciprocal tariff rate for Indonesian imports in the U.S. and includes promises by Indonesia to remove trade barriers impacting a wide-range of U.S. exports. For more information on the trade agreement, visit the White House Fact Sheet here and our previous entry related to this agreement on 7/22/25.

2/12/2026 White House Joint Statement on a Framework for United States-North Macedonia Agreement on Reciprocal, Fair, and Balanced Trade Tariffs The United States and North Macedonia issued a Joint Statement announcing a new Agreement on reciprocal trade aimed at strengthening their bilateral economic relationship, expanding exporter access to each other's markets. Under the Agreement, the U.S. will keep its reciprocal tariff on goods originating from North Macedonia at 15%, while North Macedonia will eliminate industrial and agricultural goods. Both parties commit to address U.S. concerns with nontariff barriers, hold consultations to address and prevent barriers to U.S. agricultural goods in the Macedonian market, and strengthen economic and national security cooperation. Both parties also note their intention to enhance and facilitate commercial ties. North Macedonia commits to not enacting a digital service tax and support adoption of a permanent moratorium on customs duties on electronic transmissions at the World Trade Organization (WTO), enforce environmental protections, address labor issues with the U.S., and to stay committed to the WTO Joint Initiative on Services Domestic Regulation. Both parties will also discuss further about intellectual property protections, and North Macedonia will purchase U.S. liquified natural gas following the completion of the new gas interconnector between North Macedonia and Greece.

2/9/2026 White House Joint Statement on United States – Bangladesh Agreement on Reciprocal Trade Tariffs The United States and Bangladesh issued a joint statement announcing a new Agreement on reciprocal trade aimed at strengthening their bilateral economic relationship, reducing trade barriers, and expanding market access for exporters on both sides. Under the Agreement, the U.S. will lower its reciprocal tariff on Bangladeshi originating goods to 19% and establish a mechanism to allow certain Bangladeshi textile and apparel products to enter the U.S. at rates of 0%. Bangladesh commits to provide preferential market access to a wide range of U.S. industrial and agricultural goods and to address key non-tariff barriers affecting trade and investment. The Agreement also includes commitments by Bangladesh to uphold internationally recognized labor rights, enforce environmental protections, strengthen intellectual property standards, and enhance regulatory practices. Both countries agreed to cooperate on data transfer, export controls, customs modernization, anticorruption enforcement, and broader economic and national security alignment.

2/6/26 White House Establishing an America First Arms Transfer Strategy National Security/Export Controls The White House issued an executive order establishing an "America First Arms Transfer Strategy," recalibrating U.S. policy governing Foreign Military Sales (FMS) and Direct Commercial Sales (DCS) opportunities. The Strategy explicitly links defense export decisions to the strength, scale, and resilience of the U.S. defense industrial base. The EO directs the Departments of War, State, and Commerce to undertake coordinated implementation actions over the coming months, including developing a prioritized sales catalog of U.S. defense articles and services available for export, increasing structured engagement with U.S. industry, and identifying opportunities to leverage FMS and DCS to expand U.S. production capacity and technological leadership. The EO also calls for reforms to existing arms transfer processes, including establishing an end-use monitoring coordination group, revising third-party transfer procedures, streamlining Congressional notifications, and establishing the Promoting American Military Sales Task Force.