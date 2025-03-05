ARTICLE
5 March 2025

Navigating The Shifts In Environmental Policy And Law Under The Trump Administration (Podcast)

On this episode of the Environmental Law Monitor, Daniel Pope and Taylor Stuart discuss the shifting landscape under the new Trump administration, comparing regulatory actions and priorities...
Daniel J. Pope and Taylor M. Stuart

On this episode of the Environmental Law Monitor, Daniel Pope and Taylor Stuart discuss the shifting landscape under the new Trump administration, comparing regulatory actions and priorities with those of previous administration, and delve into the complexities of NEPA regulations, endangered species and the impact of political changes on environmental legal practice. They explore how these transitions will affect legal practitioners and the energy sector and speculate on what to expect in the coming months.

Episode Highlights

[2:50] The Trump Administration's Approach to NEPA: Taylor and Daniel discuss the significant actions from the Trump administration impacting environmental law, namely the Council on Environmental Quality's action to remove NEPA regulations from the Code of Federal Regulations. They briefly review the current state of NEPA and its impact on federal agencies.

[9:05] The Impact of Federal Workforce Downsizing on Environmental Law Space: Environmental legal practitioners will likely see a shift in their day-to-day work, particularly if they communicate often with agencies. Taylor expects to see an uptick in citizen lawsuits by NGOs challenging Trump's administrative actions.

[12:51] The Trump Administration's Efforts to Roll Back Environmental Regulations: Taylor and Daniel discuss the current administration's positions on the Good Neighbor Rule and the Endangered Species Act, litigation surrounding these regulations/rules and the complexities around overturning them.

[24:28] Trump 2.0 vs. Trump 1.0: Compared to the first administration, the second Trump administration is much more prepared to carry out its environment agenda. Taylor expects to see progress on and clarity around energy and environmental issues, especially given the administration's prioritization of energy independence.

