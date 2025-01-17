ARTICLE
17 January 2025

Executive Order Signed To Waive CEQA And Coastal Act Requirements

In response to Southern California's widespread fire devastation and concerns about how bureaucratic red tape might adversely impede recovery efforts, the Governor's Office has issued an executive order to streamline the reconstruction of destroyed or substantially damaged homes and businesses.

The order suspends permitting and review requirements under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and, of particular relevance to affected homeowners in Malibu and Pacific Palisades, the California Coastal Act, to allow victims of the recent fires to restore their homes and businesses faster. This potentially alleviates, at least in part, concerns expressed by many impacted residents along the Pacific Coast Highway about their ability to rebuild ocean-front homes without protracted Coastal Commission regulatory hurdles.

The order also:

  • Directs state agencies to identify additional permitting requirements, including provisions of the Building Code, that can safely be suspended or streamlined to accelerate rebuilding and make it more affordable;
  • Extends protections in Los Angeles County against price gouging on building materials, storage services, construction, and other essential goods and services until January 7, 2026; and
  • Commits to working with the Legislature to identify other changes in existing California law to help expedite rebuilding, while enhancing wildfire resilience and safety.

A copy of the executive order can be found here.

