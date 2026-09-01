AI/Cybersecurity Suggested Summer Reading 2026

Explore critical insights on AI and cybersecurity developments affecting financial firms, corporate governance, and regulatory compliance. From managing material nonpublic information risks...

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For a summer catch-up, we are pleased to offer a selection of some of our most-read client alerts from the past few months — and one of our most-listened-to podcasts — on AI and cybersecurity developments.

When AI Models Access Nonpublic Information: MNPI Risks for Financial Firms

Financial firms’ increasing deployment of LLMs and other AI tools that can access and analyze nonpublic information at scale raises questions of how existing insider trading and MNPI-handling rules apply. We analyze what firms need to know about the interaction of AI models and material nonpublic information.

AI-Enabled Vulnerability Discovery: What Next-Gen Tools Mean for the Management of Cybersecurity Risk

With the emergence of AI tools that can identify and exploit serious software vulnerabilities on a scale and timeline previously unheard of, regulators, customers and counterparties expect businesses to be increasingly vigilant. That makes it essential that companies reexamine their protocols and defenses.



AI Drafting Board Minutes? Hold Up, Wait a Minute. It’s Complicated. (The Informed Board)

AI tools can help directors prepare for meetings, digest board materials and draft board minutes, but it comes with risks that directors need to understand.



New AI Executive Order Calls for Frontier Model Security, Early Government Access and AI-Enabled Cyber Defense

With the emergence of AI tools that can identify and exploit serious software vulnerabilities on a scale and timeline previously unheard of, regulators, customers and counterparties expect businesses to be increasingly vigilant. That makes it essential that companies reexamine their protocols and defenses.



North Korean Remote IT Worker Fraud: Managing Insider Threat, Sanctions and Employment Risk

Recent U.S. DOJ, FBI and Treasury actions highlight the evolution of North Korea-affiliated worker fraud schemes, which involve the use of stolen identities, fabricated credentials and domestic facilitators to secure remote IT positions at companies (both in the U.S. and globally) and funnel wages back to sanctioned governments.



California Raises the Bar on Cybersecurity (Podcast: Decrypted)

On this episode of “Decrypted,” hosts William Ridgway and David Simon are joined by Cybersecurity and Data Privacy colleague Lisa Zivkovic for a deep dive into California's new mandatory risk assessment and cybersecurity audit requirements, including why the 2028 filing deadlines are more urgent than they appear and the two distinct compliance regimes companies must navigate. They also discuss the revenue and processing thresholds that trigger the cybersecurity audit obligation and the governance, privilege and sequencing considerations companies should build into their compliance programs. Tune in for actionable takeaways for general counsel, chief privacy officers and chief information security officers.



Skadden’s GDPR Risk Compass: A Data-Driven Starting Point for Enforcement Risk Discussions

Our 2026 GDPR Risk Compass analyzes enforcement data from across regulators to help companies quantify GDPR enforcement risk across the EU and UK. The Compass divides the regulators into four risk-based quadrants, based on the number and size of the fines issued in recent years.



No Loopholes for AI: Putting Legal Guardrails on Your Company's Use of AI (The Informed Board)

While there is no comprehensive federal AI law in the U.S., many existing laws govern business uses of AI, particularly in regulated industries. Companies need to take stock of the ways they employ AI and identify areas that may already be regulated.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.