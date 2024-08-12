Louisiana Court Backtracks On Abuse Statute Of Limitations

The Louisiana Supreme Court recently reversed itself, finding that the legislature's creation of a safe harbor for old claims of sexual abuse was constitutional, after all. Chief Justice John Weimer emphasized Louisiana's commitment to safeguarding individuals who have suffered childhood sexual abuse.

Louisiana, along with 21 other states, has extended the deadline for filing claims of childhood sexual abuse. The original statute expired on June 30, but legislature extended the deadline to 2027 while awaiting the court's ruling.

"Given Louisiana's legitimate interest in protecting its citizens who were sexually abused as minors and in providing them with the ability to seek redress in the courts ... it is clear that defendants have failed to satisfy the heavy burden of proving the unconstitutionality" of the law, Chief Justice John Weimer wrote for the majority. www.nola.com/...

