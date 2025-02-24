The Return Of The CTA: FinCEN Confirms That Beneficial Ownership Information Reporting Requirements Are Back In Effect With A New Deadline Of March 21, 2025

Listen to this post

On February 19, 2025, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network ("FinCEN") announced that beneficial ownership information reporting requirements under the Corporate Transparency Act ("CTA") are back in effect with a new deadline of March 21, 2025 for most reporting companies. This announcement came in response to the decision made on February 17, 2025 by the U.S. District for the Eastern District of Texas in Smith v. U.S. Department of the Treasury, No. 6:24-cv-336-JDK, 2025 WL 41924 (E.D. Tex.) to stay (lift) the preliminary injunction on enforcement of the CTA.

In addition to the deadline extension of 30 calendar days from February 19, 2025, FinCEN notably stated that "in keeping with Treasury's commitment to reducing regulatory burden on businesses, during this 30-day period FinCEN will assess its options to further modify deadlines, while prioritizing reporting for those entities that pose the most significant national security risks. FinCEN also intends to initiate a process this year to revise the BOI reporting rule to reduce burden for lower-risk entities, including many U.S. small businesses."

FinCEN did not provide any further details regarding how or when the BOI reporting rule would be revised. However, FinCEN did note that it would provide an update before the March 21, 2025 deadline "of any further modification of this deadline, recognizing that reporting companies may need additional time to comply with their BOI reporting obligations once this update is provided." The full notice from FinCEN can be read here: FinCEN Notice, FIN-2025-CTA1, 2/18/2025.

Meanwhile, in Congress, several bills have been proposed that, if signed into law, would push the reporting deadline out still further. On February 10, 2025, the Protect Small Business from Excessive Paperwork Act of 2025, H.R. 736, co-lead by U.S. Representatives Zachary Nunn (R-IA), Sharice Davids (D-KS), Tom Emmer (R-MN) and Don Davis (D-NC), unanimously passed by the House. This bill, if passed into law, would modify the deadline for filing of initial BOI reports by reporting companies that existed before January 1, 2024 to not later than Jan. 1, 2026. On February 12, 2025, the Protect Small Business Excessive Paperwork Act of 2025 – companion legislation in the Senate that would likewise extend the filing deadline until January 1, 2026 – was introduced by U.S. Senators Katie Britt (R-AL) and Tim Scott (R-SC) and referred to the Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs.

Additionally, on January 15, 2025, another bill – the Repealing Big Brother Overreach Act – was introduced by U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) in the Senate and re-introduced by U.S. Representative Warren Davidson (R-OH) in the House. This bill, if passed into law, would repeal the CTA entirely.

As noted above and in previous posts, the CTA landscape remains volatile. The Sheppard Mullin CTA Task Force will continue to monitor the various court cases, both in Texas and in other jurisdictions around the country, as well as the legislative bills that are making their way through the House and Senate, and will continue to provide updates as they become available. In the meantime, reporting companies are advised to comply with the law as it currently stands and, barring any further updates from FinCEN, should begin filing BOI reports again if they have not already done so.

